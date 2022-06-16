JACKSON • A county NAACP branch and its members do not have a right to prevent a Mississippi prosecutor with a recorded history of racial bias from striking them from future juries, a panel of federal judges on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday.
The panel ruled 2-1 that the Attala County Branch of the NAACP did not have sufficient standing to sue District Attorney Doug Evans because they had not yet been discriminated against by the prosecutor and weren’t sure they reasonably could be in the future.
“As we have already analyzed as to the four individual Plaintiffs, eligibility for jury service is not enough,” Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick wrote. “The members of the county chapter cannot demonstrate an imminent threat that they will be struck unconstitutionally from a petit jury by Evans.”
The organization and its members initially filed the suit against Evans in November 2019 and sought an injunction to stop him, the prosecutor for the state’s fifth circuit court district, from excluding Black people from serving on juries. The suit wanted a court to monitor the jury selection process.
Mississippi's U.S. Northern District Judge Debra Brown dismissed the case on procedural grounds but conceded the factual arguments about Evans’ practices with juries had merit.
Evans is perhaps best known for prosecuting Curtis Flowers, who is Black, six times and winning four convictions in connection with the 1996 murder of four people in the small town of Winona. Two convictions were for individual slayings and two were for all four killings. The two other trials ended in mistrials.
Each of the convictions Evans won was later overturned by a combination of state and federal courts over findings of misconduct by prosecutors, including multiple determinations by those courts that Evans unconstitutionally struck prospective jurors because they were Black.
Evans most recently prosecuted Flowers in 2010 and won a conviction that was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after the majority found that Evans unconstitutionally diluted Black representation on juries.
Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh determined in 2019 that Evans engaged in a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals.”
The bulk of the evidence on the juror selection process came from American Public Media, who analyzed hundreds of court records. In its popular 2018 podcast, the outlet found that Evans’ office struck Black people from a jury almost four and a half times the rate it struck white people.
Circuit Judge Gregg Costa dissenting from the majority wrote that because of these statistics it was likely the plaintiffs would have been impacted at some point by the jury selection process, given the small size of the county.
“The Plaintiffs provided ample evidence of their substantial risk of being summoned and subjected to Evans’s discriminatory jury selection practices,” Costa wrote. “It is hard to imagine what more they could have offered to prove an impending injury.”
Flowers also has a suit pending in federal court against Evans, alleging the prosecutor acted improperly by pressuring witnesses to implicate Flowers and ignoring other suspects.
Evans is currently running for circuit court judge in the same judicial district.