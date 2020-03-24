TUPELO - Natchez Trace Parkway announced Tuesday changes to its operations to implement the latest guidelines from federal, state, and local agencies to promote social distancing in wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The National Park Service announced all comfort stations, except the Visitor Center at Milepost 266 in Tupelo, are closed until further notice.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Natchez Trace Parkway is our number one priority," a release from NPS stated. "The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels."
NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups, washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and staying home if you feel sick.
Updates from NPS operations will be posted on its website here.