It seems even those outside of the state are closely watching Tuesday's primaries.
DC-area money flowing in shows strong interest in Mississippi's Republican primaries from conservative activist groups, donors and GOP institutions nationwide. That includes untraceable third-party spending in the closely watched lieutenant governor race boosting expenditures for right-wing challenger Sen. Chris McDaniel to over 78% of spending for incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
Without the dark money, McDaniel’s campaign spent less than 65% of what Hosemann’s did.
In the downticket northern district utility regulator primary, national issues have dominated the campaign messaging of McDaniel ally Rep. Chris Brown from the start. Recent out-of-state investment against Brown has kept opponent Tanner Newman competitive in ad spending, lifting pro-Newman expenditures from under 35% to around 91% of pro-Brown spending.
National money plays a big role this year
Almost $3.5 million has been spent in the lieutenant governor’s race this year by the two major Republican candidates and the main PACs supporting them, based on public reports through July 29. Hosemann and the largest PAC supporting him spent almost $1.95 million, 15.9% of it PAC money. McDaniel and his largest PAC supporter spent over $1.52 million, nearly 29% of it from his PAC. Far more out-of-state PAC money has gone to McDaniel than to Hosemann.
Hosemann’s funding, generally speaking, has been from Mississippi business interests and established Republican political entities. McDaniel’s funding is hard to parse. He has fewer large Mississippi donors but has benefited from multiple mysterious out-of-state donations of $100,000 or more, including over $885,000 from PACs in DC and Ohio.
The out-of-state money suggests conservative activist organizations are spending in support of McDaniel, whose campaign’s narrative is echoed by downticket candidates against their primary opponents.
Hosemann’s side got a boost of $75,000 from a national Republican group last month in a race which has cost more than in prior years. In his pre-election report just before the 2019 primary date, he reported having spent less than $600,000 for the year.
Hosemann began 2023 with over $3.5 million in his campaign account. He raised over $2.02 million since then and spent over $1.6 million.
McDaniel’s campaign began the year with over $335,000 from past races. Since then, he raised more than $1.05 million and spent $1.08 million through July 29. He got a $100,000 donation last month from California businessman Daniel Hegel, who McDaniel claimed is a conservative Christian he has spoken to only once.
As the Daily Journal wrote last week, the McDaniel campaign’s treasurer Thomas Datwyler created a Wisconsin PAC called Invest in Mississippi last month which took in $885,750 and reported spending almost $433,000 on ads. Public information is not yet available on spending since July 29.
The state attorney general is investigating possible criminal violations for the outside PAC having the same treasurer as the campaign and apparently thereby funneling non-independent corporate donations far above the legal $1,000 limit into the race.
The PAC’s contributions included $425,000 from Cincinnati-based Save Our Constitution PAC, $200,000 from DC-based American Jobs and Growth PAC, $110,000 from DC-based Defend US PAC, and $150,000 from Annapolis, MD-based Fund for a Working Congress.
McDaniel told the Daily Journal he doesn’t recall his last conversation with Datwyler, but it was likely February or March. He claimed his campaign staff hired Datwyler and handle most communication with him.
The anti-McDaniel third-party group True Conservatives Mississippi PAC, run in support of Hosemann by the leaders of longtime Mississippi political outfit Frontier Strategies, spent almost $310,000 this year, primarily on ads. That spending was nearly 96% of the contributions it took in, leaving less than $14,000 cash on hand as of July 29. 84% of its donations and spending came in July as the Aug. 8 primary neared.
The single largest donor to True Conservatives Mississippi PAC all year was Madison-based Friends of Mississippi Hospitals, the PAC for the state hospital association. It gave $100,000.
The second-largest donor to the Frontier Strategies PAC was the DC-based national Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC)’s PAC, which gave $75,000 this year between two July donations. The RSLC is a mainstream GOP national organization whose legislative caucus includes outgoing Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn.
The Frontier Strategies PAC’s third-largest donor was Gulfport-based Citizens for Mississippi’s Future PAC, whose treasurer, Jackson political consultant Brandon Payne, is a former state GOP executive director and a current state executive committee member.
That PAC has raised only $2,500 this year; most of its cash on hand was raised in late 2019. That year, $39,350 of the $54,260 it raised came after Hosemann won the party nomination for his first term as lieutenant governor in August. The donations were mostly from Mississippi lawyers.
National rhetoric dominates regional race, outside money closes spending gap
Downticket from the lieutenant governor’s race, the winner of the Republican nomination for the northern district PSC seat will take the office as Democrats fielded no candidate for the November general election.
For weeks, Rep. Chris Brown’s campaign has used national issues to frame his candidacy, which opponent Tanner Newman has frequently criticized. Meanwhile, third-party PAC money of obscure origin increased pro-Newman spending on paid media and other campaign expenses from less than a third to over 90% of what Brown spent.
TV ads showed Brown assuring an actor playing his son that he would protect their gas stove from President Biden. Another featured Brown promising a group of cows not to regulate their methane as a greenhouse gas and stepping in a pile of manure he jokingly calls “woke policy.”
A campaign push card pledges to stand up to “the crazy radical left and their woke agenda.”
Brown said the lighthearted TV ads go to his conservative principles, which he highlights on the campaign trail talking about his work on the House bill to ban abortion which ultimately was appealed to the Supreme Court in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade.
A campaign spokesperson told the Daily Journal Brown’s legislative relationships would be beneficial on the PSC.
Behind the talking points tied to national politics, although the candidates do not openly define themselves as for or against green energy, their messaging and outside donors signal Brown's resistance and Newman's openness to pivoting the utility system towards renewable energy and electrification.
Green energy companies have donated to Newman's campaign. In past legislative races, traditional utility companies including Mississippi Power donated to Brown, who rolled over more than $188,000 from old campaign accounts into his PSC campaign.
Pushed about the specifics of his approach to the PSC’s role regulating utilities and how the office would interface with federal electrification policy, Brown said he favors an “all of the above” energy strategy but would oppose changes that he said could put transition costs on ratepayers, as in the case of switching a property from gas to electric power.
Asked if he is opposed to new green energy projects, he said he would evaluate projects on the basis of rates and reliability.
Last week the Daily Journal asked Brent Bailey, a Republican who currently serves on the PSC for the central district, whether federal electrification policy would increase costs to ratepayers.
He said the PSC goes through an integrated resource planning process to plot out the mix of energy generation and transmission projects decades into the future. Every proposed project requires balancing many factors to decide what is a reasonable, prudent investment in the best interest of ratepayers.
He listed a few: “Reliability, secure fuel, ramping capability, synchronous power, reactive power, quick start,” he said, adding “it’s hard to put a monetary value, but they are important.”
Newman has complained of Brown’s campaign rhetoric, telling a Union County Courthouse political forum audience last month, “I’m not gonna go on about federal issues that have nothing to do with the office.”
But when an outside PAC began airing ads attacking Brown and supporting Newman, Brown seized on the chance to double down the national framing.
The PAC for Newman spent over $194,000 last month with money from opaque Delaware-based Local Jobs and Economic Development Fund, LLC, and another PAC whose publicly listed donors include prominent Republican and Democratic donors from Florida, Colorado and California.
Brown ran new ads comparing himself to Donald Trump and accusing Newman of taking money from national Democrats.
Absent the PAC money, Newman’s campaign spent less than 35% the amount Brown’s campaign did this year. Including the outside PAC expenditures, pro-Newman spending climbed to about 91% of pro-Brown spending.
Slow final weekend suggests campaign is up to paid media now
After weeks of nonstop campaign travel, the lieutenant governor candidates slowed down somewhat over the weekend.
For months, candidates have participated in Mississippi’s robust tradition of local community political speakings, traveling hundreds of miles around the state to multiple daily events to address crowds that can be as small as two dozen voters.
But the blitz of many hundreds of thousands of dollars in paid media in the final weeks before the primary reveals the ultimate battleground for votes.
As radio, TV and digital ads bombarded voters, Hosemann was on the coast Friday, then in Tupelo Saturday, some of his final public stops of the campaign.
McDaniel was on the coast too. On Saturday, he hosted a get-out-the-vote canvass in Gulfport but otherwise had a fairly light public weekend schedule.
He shook hands at the Harrison County GOP mixer at the White House Hotel across from the water in Biloxi on Friday. Saturday evening, casually dressed in a T-shirt and jeans as a live band tuned up, he greeted supporters in Bay St. Louis at Dan B’s, a tri-level beach bar and restaurant.
He wasn’t done yet, though, with plans to swing back up north and make appearances in the Jackson suburbs before Election Day.
