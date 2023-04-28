JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed legislation into law that prohibits state judges from treating incarceration as intentional unemployment for a parent who is paying child support.
Senate Bill 2082, authored by Senate Judiciary A Chair Brice Wiggins, passed both chambers of the state Legislature and requires judges make prison status a factor when setting or changing the amount of child support money a parent is required to pay.
Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson has publicly said the legislation was needed to bring Mississippi’s child support plan into compliance with federal regulations, or the state could lose $35 million in federal matching funds.
The federal Office of Child Support Enforcement can reject a state’s child support enforcement plan if it does not comply with federal rules, which state guidelines may not treat incarceration as voluntary unemployment in establishing or modifying child support orders.
If a state plan is disapproved, it can result in the suspension of all federal funds for the state’s enforcement program. The current funding configuration of the child support enforcement program is roughly made up of 34% state dollars and 66% federal dollars, according to MDHS.
“While the bill will affect about 3,200 cases, or fewer than 2% of Mississippi’s child support cases, the impact could have been detrimental to over 300,000 Mississippi families who participate in the child support enforcement program through MDHS,” Anderson said in a statement.
The federal government’s reasoning for not requiring someone to pay child support if they're incarcerated is that the person usually would not have the means to pay child support while they’re out of work.
And if an incarcerated person is required to make payments while in jail, then lengthy child support payments would accrue over a time to a point where they would never be able to pay the required money.
Earlier versions of the bill initially gave MDHS more administrative leeway in determining the child support status for incarcerated people, but the final version of the legislation gives judges the ability to modify child support orders.
“This will not suspend the child support,” House Judiciary A Chair Angela Cockerham said. “It will be within the judge’s discretion to determine whether or not … they will lower it or modify it in any way, but the court will have to take into consideration that individuals’ incarceration.”
The law will go into effect on July 1.
