TUPELO • A proposed piece of medical marijuana legislation has once again seen a raft of revisions to allow larger growing facilities, restructure the excise tax on cannabis products and limit the regulatory involvement of the the state Agriculture Department.
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, recently shared the latest draft with Mississippi senators, and said yet more tweaks are expected to ensure that cannabis facilities will be ineligible to receive economic development incentives.
“This revised draft incorporates input from the Senate, House, and Governor’s office,” Blackwell wrote in an email.
Though lawmakers have tweaked portions of the bill to satisfy Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, he has still not given any clear indication that he intends to call lawmakers back to Jackson to pass a cannabis program.
New version restructures excise tax
A previous version of the medical marijuana bill imposed a $15 per ounce excise tax on the product. An excise is any tax on manufactured goods levied at the point of manufacturing rather than at the sale.
Proponents of medical marijuana and marijuana lobbyists advocated for a flat percentage rate, a request reflected in the latest draft which has a flat 5% excise tax enacted on cannabis when a cultivators sell it to a processing facility or a dispensary.
If the product is transferred to a dispensary or processing facility that is also owned by the same person as the growing facility, then an excise tax will be enacted on the fair market value of the product that is transferred, which will be calculated by the Department of Revenue.
Still, some proponents of medical cannabis believe no excise tax should be levied at all.
Dr. Matt Wesson, a retired ophthalmologist in Tupelo, is an avid supporter of medical marijuana and was a major proponent of the marijuana ballot initiative voters approved last year.
Wesson on Thursday said that he still disagrees with the excise tax, even if legislators change it to a flat 5% rate.
“This is a pharmaceutical product, and no other pharmaceutical product in the state is subject to an excise tax,” Wesson said.
Republican state Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon is one of the lead architects of the medical marijuana bill and said legislators want an excise tax enacted on the product to defray any expenses the state might incur for abuse of the medicinal program.
As an example, Yancey said that the money collected from the excise tax could go toward law enforcement agencies if they have to purchase equipment to adequately patrol and enforce violations of medical marijuana.
The state’s 7% sales tax will still be enacted on medical marijuana sales at dispensaries. All of the money collected from taxes, fines and fees will go to the state’s general fund, under the current draft of the bill.
Larger growing facilities allowed
Under the new version of the draft, growers can now operate a cultivation facility that’s 100,000 square feet or larger — roughly the size of Walmart Supercenter.
The previous version of the bill only allowed for growing facilities up to 100,000 square feet. Now, there is no maximum limit on the size of a cultivation facility.
“At first we didn’t think anyone would want to build anything larger than 100,000 square feet,” Yancey said.
The cost of legally operating a 100,00 square foot facility? A one time registration fee of $60,000 and and an annual licensing fee of $150,000.
The draft still has a tiered licensing structure that sets out specific fees for growing facilities based on size, with preference given to Mississippi citizens and Mississippi-based businesses.
The new version also clarifies that the square footage used to grow medical cannabis, called a canopy, must include any tiered shelves and all spaces used to grow plants.
Yancey defended this regulatory edict as a fair attempt to place growers into categories based on the amount of cultivated product.
“Nobody is requiring you to use the shelving method,” Yancey said “You’re just paying for the amount that you grow. You choose how much you grow. If you need to grow one level of 100,000 square feet, you pay one rate.”
State Health Department to regulate, issue licenses for most of the program
The Mississippi State Department of Health would now issue almost all of the licenses for medical cannabis facilities, a notable change from the previous version.
The previous draft of the bill required the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce to issue licenses to cannabis facilities.
The state Department of Revenue will still issue licenses to dispensaries, which has not changed from the previous version of the bill.
However, the bill allows for the Health Department to delegate any inspection or regulatory duties to the Agriculture Department as needed.
The Agriculture Department can then contract the delegated duties out to another entity, but it alone is responsible for ensuring the duties assigned to it by the Health Department are carried out.
The bill also gives the state agencies more time to implement the initial program.
The Department of Revenue will have 150 days from the passage of the bill to start issuing marijuana registry cards, and the Health Department will have 120 days to issue licenses for the marijuana facilities under its jurisdiction.
Marijuana facilities ineligible for economic development incentives
Lawmakers say marijuana facilities will not be eligible to receive any economic development benefits, but the current draft of the bill does not yet address this issue.
The newest draft also contains more explicit clarifications that medical marijuana products cannot contain characters, cartoons, toys and animals on its labels. The bill also instructs dispensaries that they cannot appeal to minors in any way.
Yancey said this is a clear way to reinforce that this is a strict medical program and state lawmakers do not want the products marketed to minors.
Other changes: a revised provision bars legislators and their spouses from having an economic stake in a marijuana company through Dec. 31, 2022, and owners of medical marijuana facilities may deduct regular business expenses from their state income tax.
Special session to address medical marijuana still uncertain
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves spent most of the summer suggesting that he'd call a special session to pass a cannabis program into law if only legislators would agree to the details beforehand.
But now that legislators have largely converged on draft language, Reeves is locked in a dispute with them over cannabis dosage sizes.
The proposed bill defines a dosage unit of marijuana as 3.5 grams — or about an eighth of an ounce.
Yancey said this measurement is “industry standard” in most states with cannabis programs.
The bill would allow a patient to purchase up to eight units, or an ounce, of smokable marijuana per week, which would equate to roughly four ounces per month.
But Yancey said lawmakers already lowered the amount of cannabis down from what the voter initiative contained.
“We already had the most conservative bill in the country that allowed for the smoking of the product,” Yancey said. “They’re asking us to cut it even more.”
Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for Reeves, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the governor is still working with legislators on the details of the proposed medical cannabis program.
“As Governor Reeves has previously said, he believes it is more important for this to get done correctly than quickly,” Martin said. “Once an agreement is in place, the Governor will call a special session. Governor Reeves also believes that it is vitally important that a medical marijuana program is just that — a program that is truly medical and helps those who actually need it.”