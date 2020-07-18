JACKSON - Nissan is supporting free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum today. Admission will also include the new special exhibit "Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics."
“We are thankful to Nissan for their continued generosity and support,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “We will provide a safe experience for all visitors that take advantage of this opportunity to explore the museums.”
In a continuing effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, visitors will be required to wear masks, which will be available on site. All the public spaces have been sanitized, and thorough cleaning will continue every day. Staff will be on site to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. A limited number of visitors will be allowed inside at one time.
“Nissan believes that education promotes conversations, conversations enable understanding, and understanding builds community. Building respect and greater civic spirit within our communities is needed now more than ever, “said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are honored to welcome our neighbors across Mississippi to the museums on July 18.”
Since opening its doors in 2003, Nissan’s assembly plant in Canton has donated more than $15 million and worked more than 8,000 volunteer hours to support 200 nonprofit organizations in the Great Jackson area. The facility employs nearly 6,000 employees who build the Nissan Altima, Murano, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD, NV Cargo and NV Passenger vehicles.
The museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 222 North St. in Jackson. For more information email info@mdah.ms.gov.