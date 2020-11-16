Patrick Holkins, a trial attorney at U.S. Department of Justice - Civil Rights Division, right, and a unidentified member of the government's legal team, exit the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., after closing arguments were presented on whether Mississippi's mental health system breaks the law by unnecessarily confining people. The U.S. Justice Department urged a judge to order changes saying Mississippi's move toward providing community services is far too slow, forcing people into hospital stays that could be avoided. While attorneys for the state argue Mississippi is progressing on its own.