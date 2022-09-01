Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, stands before a poster of the "Magnolia 1" proposed congressional plan, and explains the process involved in determining the congressional boundaries following the meeting at the Capitol, during which the committees approved its final proposal for Congressional redistricting, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.
JACKSON – A legislator from Calhoun County is one of four people who is on the shortlist to become the leader of a state agency that regulates public utilities.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission submitted state Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, and three other candidates to Gov. Tate Reeves to decide who should become the new director of the Public Utilities Staff.
Beckett is in his fifth term in office, and he has previously served as the leader of the House Public Utilities Committee. Beckett declined to comment on the list of candidates, but he said he has not talked to Reeves about his nomination.
Brandon Presley, the public service commissioner from north Mississippi, said the only way he would sign off on the process of choosing a new director was if it was transparent, open to all candidates, not a “political set up.”
“My main concern for whoever is picked is that we return that agency to be a non-political, technical agency because that’s when it has worked its best,” Presley said. "We’re trying to make it apolitical, and I hope whoever the governor selects off that list will make that their mission.”
State law requires the three elected public service commissioners to submit a list of at least three names to the governor for consideration. The governor then selects a final person from the list to be the new director.
The other three people submitted to the governor to choose from are:
Sen. Philip Moran
Elizabeth Ames Coleman
David Boackle
Moran is a Republican lawmaker from Kiln who is serving in his third term in the Legislature. He is a member of the Senate Energy Committee.
Coleman is a former Texas lawmaker and former chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission, which has regulatory authority over the oil and gas industry but no longer has any regulatory authority over railroads. She currently lives in the Mississippi Delta.
Boackle is an engineer for the Public Utilities Staff.
The Public Utilities Staff works in conjunction with the Public Service Commission and reviews all of the filings that are sent in from regulated utilities.
The new director will replace former Public Utilities Staff Director Sally Doty, who resigned to become director of the state’s new broadband agency.
