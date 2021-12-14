JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann this week appointed Sen. Daniel Sparks to the Senate Ports and Marine Resources Committee, according to a press release from Hosemann's office.
“Senator Sparks has met every challenge we have faced this term with intelligent, thoughtful solutions and teamwork,” Lt Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement. “He will make an excellent addition to this important committee, which manages our vast water resources throughout the State.”
Sparks’ legislative district, which includes portions of Tishomingo, Itawamba and Preintss counties, encompasses the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and the Yellow Creek State Inland Port.
Sparks, a Republican, told the Daily Journal that he appreciates the opportunity to serve on the committee, and that several of the committee's leaders have recently visited the ports in Northeast Mississippi in the past few weeks.
“I look forward to highlighting our eastern water route to the Gulf of Mexico through the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway,” Sparks said. “I am honored to be appointed to this important committee by Lieutenant Governor Hosemann.”
An attorney, Sparks is serving in his first term as a senator. He also serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Corrections Committee, a position he will continue to hold throughout the 2022 legislation session.
Sen. Philip Moran, a Gulf Coast-area Republican, chairs the Senate Ports and Marine Resources Committee.