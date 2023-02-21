JACKSON — Lawmakers from Benton and Tippah counties on Tuesday led the effort in the state House to cut off debate on proposals to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits and give more financial assistance to poor families.
Rep. Robert Johnson III, the Democratic leader of the House, tried to tweak a bill about tax credits to require the state to extend Medicaid benefits for up to a year for new mothers and increase the amount of cash assistance poor mothers receive from the state.
But Rep. Steve Massengill, R-Hickory Flat, twice motioned for the amendments to be tabled, meaning debate ends and lawmakers must immediately vote on whether to reject Johnson’s amendment. The House approved of Massengill’s motions mostly along party lines.
“When a motion is made to table an amendment, that means they don’t want to hear what you have to say,” Johnson said. “ …That means that an issue that is as important as women and children and the birth and the life and the ability to survive, nobody wants to talk about.”
Mississippi has some of the worst maternal health metrics in the nation and Mississippi children are more likely to die before their first birthday than anywhere else in the country.
Health leaders around the state have repeatedly called on the House to extend benefits to new mothers for a year to help solve those metrics, but House leadership has blocked the bills from being considered before the full House chamber.
Masengill did not respond to a request for comment, but he has previously told the Daily Journal that he supports efforts to give mothers some additional Medicaid benefits.
Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, later tried to amend a separate bill, but she was cut off because Ways and Means Vice Chairman Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, went a step further and motioned to stop debate entirely and prevent legislators from offering additional amendments to the bill.
Steverson told the Daily Journal that House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, asked him to make the motion to cut off debate, and he was happy to do so.
“It was just time to stop the debate,” Steverson said.
Committee leaders have enormous power over legislation, and House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, has not called a single meeting during the 2023 session to debate Medicaid policy.
Since lawmakers can’t have earnest Medicaid debates in committee meetings, essentially the only option with which they’re left is offering Medicaid amendments on the House floor.
But Republican House members this session have repeatedly rejected or cut off debate entirely when Democratic members offer amendments on health policy.
Legislative rules allow individual members to motion to limit debate, but, in the past, it’s been a common practice of decorum to allow colleagues to ask questions and offer amendments.
The Tippah County lawmaker said his decision to cut off debate was partly based on a Jones County legislator’s repeated requests earlier on Tuesday afternoon for bills to be read aloud.
Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, became miffed at House Speaker Philip Gunn over an unrelated issue, so she asked for the House’s audio machine to read bills aloud, a common tactic to delay the legislative process.
Gunn, R-Clinton, presided over the chamber during parts of the debate, and told reporters afterward that he thought lawmakers moved to cut off debate because of an upcoming deadline to pass revenue bills on Wednesday.
