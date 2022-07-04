JACINTO • Under the cover of a historic courthouse, bluegrass twangs and a century of local political tradition, every Republican lawmaker from Alcorn County praised the recent Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.
But those same legislators remained divided about what should happen next in a post-Roe Mississippi.
“By promoting life, we have to sustain life,” Republican Rep. Nick Bain of Corinth said. “It’s up to us now to put our money where our mouth is.”
But other lawmakers at the annual Jacinto 4th of July Festival either remained vague or noncommittal about what policies should be advanced to improve the lives of children and new parents in a state with abject poverty and poor maternal and infant health outcomes.
One way the Mississippi State Medical Association and other groups have claimed the state could improve health outcomes is by extending postpartum Medicaid coverage for a longer period of time.
But Rep. Bubba Carpenter, R-Burnsville, said that providing more coverage for new mothers would be a “slippery slope” because it is one step closer to expanding Medicaid to the working poor - something he opposes.
“I feel like with the (Children’s Health Insurance Program) covering children and giving two months of Medicaid for the mothers, we’re doing enough,” Carpenter said.
Medicaid is a health insurance program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled. It is paid by a mix of federal and state dollars. The state’s current Medicaid policy allows eligible mothers who have given birth to receive coverage for 60 days.
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Of those deaths, 86% of them occurred postpartum.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
Bain remains more open to postpartum care, but he was still noncommittal on his position on the proposal.
“I think we need to have discussions and ask questions about it,” Bain said, adding that he also supported providing additional resources to improve the state’s adoption process.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has been steadfast in his opposition to postpartum Medicaid extension and has openly questioned if expanded coverage of the health insurance program would lead to better health outcomes.
Even though the leader of the House has repeatedly shot down the idea, the 52-member state Senate has overwhelmingly passed the proposal several times.
Sen. Rita Potts Parks, R-Corinth, gave a blunt response when asked if she would support postpartum expansion again in the future.
“Absolutely,” Parks said.
Even Brandon Presley, the Democratic northern district public service commissioner, in a passionate speech at the festival said that being pro-life doesn't end with the recent Dobbs opinion.
While speaking on the topic of how the internet could be used to improve health care in rural Mississippi, the north Mississippi utility regulator said the state government should try to improve the lives of people who are incarcerated, seeking mental health treatment and who are battling addiction issues.
“Being pro-life is not just about protecting the unborn, which I support,” Presley said. “But it’s also about protecting those that are already born.”
After the Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade opinion and upheld the Mississippi law at the center of the suit, both the speaker and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced they were forming separate commissions to examine which policies lawmakers should propose to improve the lives of mothers and children in the state.
Neither of those committees have met yet, but the Senate committee is expected to convene over the next few months.