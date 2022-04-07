JACKSON • The Mississippi Legislature has voted to send more than $19 million to counties, municipalities and other entities in Northeast Mississippi to help fund projects ranging from tourism to infrastructure needs.
Often jokingly referred to as a “Christmas tree” bills, Capitol leaders tend to use bonded debt to dole out money for pet projects across the state as a way to curry favor with local favors.
With the state coffers are awash in excess revenues, lawmakers decided to use cash to fund the projects this year.
“We’re not incurring any debt,” Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told reporters on Tuesday. “Over the next two years, we will write off approximately half a billion dollars in debt in Mississippi, making our financial statement very strong for this year and for every year in the future.”
Before the 2022 session began, the city of Tupelo, the largest city in Northeast Mississippi, asked state lawmakers to set aside around $9 million in money for local projects, including improvements to the Elvis Presley Birthplace and upgrades to McCullough Boulevard.
Lawmakers ended up giving the All-America City money for most of their requested projects, but they didn’t come close to giving the city the amount of money they asked for.
Here is a list of some of the Northeast Mississippi projects for which state lawmakers allocated money:
- City of Oxford - $1 million for the repair and renovation of a building to be used by the city of Oxford police department
- City of Columbus - $350,000 for acquisition of a fire engine; $350,000
- Chickasaw Inkana Foundation - $5 million for the Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo
- Marshall County: $500,000 for the Blackwater road bridge project
- City of Byhalia - $500,000 for the old school commons restoration
- Lowndes County - $250,000 for the town of Crawford with infrastructure needs
- City of Starkville - $250,000 for Northside Drive drainage improvements
- City of Starkville - $250,000 for J.L. King center infrastructure
- City of Fulton - $1 million to purchase, repair and renovate a building to house city hall
- Itawamba County - $1 million to renovate the old county courthouse and construct a justice court
- City of Baldwyn - $200,000 for the construction of a satellite fire station
- City of Baldwyn - $100,000 for repairs to Winddance drive
- City of Tupelo - $500,000 for lighting and curb upgrades to McCullough Boulevard
- City of Booneville - $1 million for repairs and improvements to sewer lines near the Northeast Mississippi Community College football field
- Town of Bruce -$400,000 for infrastructure improvements around both of the city’s parks
- Town of Bruce - $500,000 to repair Industrial Park Road
- Town of Derma – $50,000 for water well repairs
- Itawamba County - $50,000 for playground equipment for Houston Community Park
- Town of Plantersville - $100,000 for infrastructure improvements to the police department
- Oktibbeha County - $1 million for upgrades to Maben Sturgis Road
- City of Starkville - $1.25 million for a Main Street project
- City of New Albany - $250,000 for business district renovations
- Union County - $150,00 for storm shelter renovations in the Red Hill community
- Lee County - $500,000 for improvements to Endville Road
- Benton County - $500,000 fir road and bridge maintenance
- Town of Potts Camp - $300,000 for the acquisition of a fire truck
- Town of Hickory Flat - $100,000 for police department equipment equipment for police department
- Union County - $1 million for road maintenance
- Prentiss County – $425,000 for fire department equipment
- Marshall County - $1 million for the Chickasaw Trail Emergency Response Center
- Lee County - $300,000 for community center improvements
- Windows of Amory - $200,000
- City of Aberdeen - $150,000 for improvements to the Magnolias
- City of Tupelo - $500,000 for an all inclusive playground in Ballard Park
- City of Tupelo - $250,000 for turnaround access for the Elvis Presley Birthplace
- Town of Vardaman - $150,000 for paving streets