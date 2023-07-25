In the final weeks before a primary election that will select north Mississippi's next utility regulator, both Republican candidates are highlighting contrasts with each other.
Launching a six-day RV tour of all 33 counties in the district, Rep. Chris Brown Brown, a Republican state legislator, is highlighting his hardline conservative legislative record on issues like abortion and guns and pledged to serve as a “firewall” protecting ratepayers from national energy policy which he says could threaten local rates and reliability.
His opponent for the open seat, Tanner Newman, an official in Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan's administration, touted his municipal development and constituent services experience and criticized what he called Brown’s focus on “federal issues that have nothing to do with the office.”
Newman also said the RV tour is a “stunt” and claimed that his campaign's internal polling shows the race is tied, but he declined to provide the polls.
At an event hosted by the Union County Republican Women’s Club, common themes did emerge: Both campaigns promise low rates, reliable utilities, expanding rural broadband, and stopping robocalls.
However, the candidates are emphasizing very different aspects of their backgrounds and visions for the office.
Brown’s campaign flier frames his campaign as keeping Mississippi a “safe haven” from “the crazy radical left and their woke agenda,” which it extends to “the Democrats’ out-of-touch and overreaching environmental and energy policy.” Newman instead highlights his local policy and management achievements and as well as relationships with regional officials.
The candidates’ campaigns also cite different authorities. Brown pointed to his CPAC scorecard, verified conservative rating from the Mississippi-based American Family Association’s voter guide and endorsement from Veterans for Trump. Newman touted endorsements from local officials, civic groups and business associations and criticized the “interest group” rating approach, which Brown said is relevant to voters who follow those organizations.
In Monday’s speech, Brown said the PSC exists to protect the ratepayer from utility monopolies and promised to be a firewall between the utility and the ratepayer, just as he pledged in a stump speech Saturday to be a firewall between the ratepayer and federal pressure on energy policy.
Speaking to the Daily Journal after Monday’s event, Brown said he would filter all issues before the PSC through questions of rates and reliability. Asked about new development of green energy projects and federal investment in grid modernization focused on electrification, Brown said he favors “all of the above” energy options, and isn’t opposed to federal help, but would oppose consumer mandates and any policy that could cause rate increases.
Echoing a common conservative talking point opposing efforts to reduce fossil fuel use and pivot from gas to electric in energy storage, distribution and consumption, Brown said, “We see a lot of people make mistakes on different kinds of grid policy decisions, and they pay the price in reliability and rates.”
Newman’s speech Monday cited his experience overseeing Tupelo’s building and regulatory, city planning and engineering divisions. He claimed his work had made services more accessible and convenient. He pitched himself as attentive to local needs around the region and available to residents, pointing out he has kept the same phone number for the past 15 years and would keep it if elected.
After the event, Newman told the Daily Journal he’d worked with local, state and federal officials to help bring “unprecedented” resources and positive change in the region. He pointed to endorsements from homebuilder, realtor and automobile dealer associations.
"The results of what you see here the last four years are the results that I will bring to the public service commission, and I will offer all of North Mississippi, not just Tupelo and Lee County," Newman said.
Newman also said he found Brown’s messaging “aggravating” entering the final two weeks of the campaign.
“For six months, I’ve been out here working this district, meeting and building relationships with the elected officials, the business communities, and just regular people, and he's done nothing,” he said.
He said he had been visiting all 33 counties since January and dismissed Brown’s RV tour as “a last-minute political stunt.”
Newman has in the past cited the endorsement of District 52 Rep. Bill Kinkade, who told the Daily Journal last week he had challenged both PSC candidates to propose a plan to address the failing Holly Springs electric utility system.
Brown addressed the crisis in a hearing of the Conservation and Water Resources committee on Friday in Holly Springs, which local officials said they appreciated. Kinkade said he had endorsed Newman months ago, but “I challenged them both. And so far, although I really appreciate Tanner, Chris is the only one that’s come to me to this point to give me a forum.”
On Monday, Newman claimed his campaign had new internal polling showing the race tied, with undecided voters set to determine the outcome. He said the alleged results “speak volumes” that Brown, a 12-year incumbent legislator, did not have overwhelming support for the PSC seat. Newman did not provide documentation or specific numbers for the supposed polling.
Brown brushed off the attack from the Newman campaign.
“I don't know what they're doing or why they're doing it,” he told the Daily Journal. He said the RV tour’s goal is to reach as many voters as possible in the northern district. “Whatever their numbers show, I don’t know, but our campaign strategy is the same.”
Several months ago, Brown’s campaign Facebook account shared a poll conducted by Trafalgar Group that showed Brown at 25.1% to Newman’s 11.1%, with 57.8% undecided and another 6.0% for Mandy Gunasekara, who has since been removed from the ballot due to a residency challenge.
That poll report said the result was a reflection of raw name recognition. Brown has put a half-million dollars into his campaign account and holds significantly more cash on hand to budget for ads over the next two weeks. There are no recently conducted public polling numbers on the race.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.