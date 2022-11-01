Mississippi Economic Development

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Jackson, Miss., regarding his calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Some Democrats in the Mississippi Legislature are questioning plans to dole out about $240 million in incentives to a big company while not addressing health care and water infrastructure crises facing the state. Some Republicans question whether it’s “corporate welfare” or crony capitalism.

