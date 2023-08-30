Shuwaski Young at the 2022 Neshoba County Fair

In this July 27, 2022, file photo, Shuwaski Young addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia. 

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON - State officials launched a probe into Shuwaski Young's eligibility to run for office less than two weeks before the Democratic candidate for secretary of state withdrew from the race, according to a letter from the Secretary of State's office. 

