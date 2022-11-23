Willa Johnson

Willa Johnson, professor of sociology at the University of Mississippi, is remembered for her unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion, in addition to her scholarly achievements and kindness. Johnson died Nov. 7, and a memorial service is set for Nov. 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel.

 COURTESY

OXFORD - Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise.

Newsletter

Recommended for you