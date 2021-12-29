TUPELO • The COVID-19 omicron variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Mississippi, officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday, and the number of new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly.
The first case of the omicron variant was confirmed in Mississippi on Dec. 6. Since then, omicron has grown to account for 59.6% of analyzed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi the week ending Dec. 25, 2021.
"Omicron is significantly more contagious than delta, but fortunately it does appear to cause less severe illness," State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a press conference, Wednesday. "But regardless, we will continue to see additional hospitalizations and deaths, many of which could be avoided."
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,594 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday. The number of cases is up 80% from the previous week, according to MSDH.
There are currently 130 long-term care facility outbreaks, 100 of which are at nursing homes. Just over a week ago, on Dec. 21, there were just 58 long-term care outbreaks.
"We really are in the fifth wave now of COVID for Mississippi," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
Increases in testing
Demand for testing has increased, but MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection for Jim Craig stressed that COVID-19 testing is widely available at physicians' offices, health departments and pharmacies across the state.
More than 80,000 tests were administered last week, and the test positivity rate has risen to about 11% as of Wednesday.
Testing capacity has increased this week, with 20,301 total appointments available, up from 15,310 last week, Craig said.
In Northeast Mississippi, testing has been expanded to five days per week in Lafayette County, where MSDH has doubled the number of slots available.
The number of testing appointment slots has also been increased in Marshall County.
Out with old treatments, in with the new
Monoclonal antibody treatments, one of the primary tools health care officials use to help combat severe illness associated with COVID-19, are in short supply for Mississippi. State health department officials say the federal government allocated fewer than 400 doses to the state this week.
Only 126 doses of Sotrovimab, which is effective against the omicron variant, were sent to Mississippi this week.
The Regen-COV and Bamlanivimab/Etesevimab monoclonal antibodies are not effective against omicron, but remain effective against dwindling delta variant cases.
"It's important to prevent getting COVID right now while we're awaiting additional doses of the oral antivirals," Dobbs said.
Mississippi is set to receive a very limited supply of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid oral antiviral pills for the outpatient treatment of COVID-19.
Molnupiravir has demonstrated a 30% reduction in severe illness, while Paxlovid has demonstrated an 89% reduction in severe illness, MSDH said.
State officials expect additional allocations of the antiviral medications to arrive in mid-January. For now, fewer than 3,000 doses have been allocated to Mississippi.
State health officials on Wednesday continued to urge Mississippians to take preventative measures against COVID-19, recommending both getting vaccinated and scheduling a booster dose when eligible.
"Vaccination is still an important measure for COVID, especially for omicron," Dobbs said. "Boosters are critically important. We know that to get full protection against omicron, folks need to get a booster."
With a recent booster shot, the protective effect from clinical illness can be higher than 70%, according to MSDH.
With the New Year's weekend approaching, Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to exercise caution.
"When we have folks who are gathering and celebrating, it's a prime opportunity for COVID to spread," Dobbs said. "But also, we're doing it now in the setting of the most highly contagious variant that we've seen. And we're in the midst of a peak of transmission that we've never seen, most likely, during this pandemic."