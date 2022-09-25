Alisa Archie

Alisa Archie, 58, left, and her daughter Shalanda Cook, 30, continue to mourn the loss of their daughter and sister, Anteeatta “Tee” Archie Swims, 36, who was killed by her husband, David Swims, 41 in their Oxford, Miss.,home in 2021. 

 Timothy Ivy I MCIR

The soft, halting notes of a piano lingered in the dark room from a video as Shalanda Archie-Cook rocked her 6-year-old sniffling son to sleep. “She’s right here,” she told him, pausing to take a shuddering breath. “In your heart.”

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus