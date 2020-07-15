OXFORD • Philip Gunn, the speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill to serve on a commission that will select a new state flag design for voter approval.
Tannehill, a Democratic mayor, is the first person from Northeast Mississippi to have been publicly named to the committee.
“Robyn’s background as a businessperson in the marketing industry, and as a community leader in north Mississippi makes her a perfect member of the commission,” Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, said. “She is known for her passion for Mississippi and for having a forward-thinking vision for her community and our state. I’m confident that she will be a vocal and active member of the commission.”
Gunn also announced that he is appointing Mary Graham, the president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and TJ Taylor, a staff member to Gunn, to the commission. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Gov. Tate Reeves must also each appoint three members to the flag commission by the end of Wednesday.
Reeves signed a bill into law last month that retired the state’s former flag that featured the Confederate battle flag and established a flag commission. The commission will be tasked with recommending a new design for the state flag by Sept. 14.
The law gives the commission broad authority on how to choose the flag. The only requirements for the flag are that it cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and it must include the phrase “In God We Trust.”
Voters in the upcoming November election will either vote to approve or reject the design that the commission recommends. If the design is rejected by a majority of the voters, the commission will then present a new design to voters.