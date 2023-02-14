In this photo provided by the Mississippi House of Representatives, House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, swears in Perry Van Bailey, right, as the newest member of the House on Feb. 14, 2023. Van Bailey won a special election for House District 23, which consists of Grenada, Webster and Lafayette counties.
JACKSON — Perry Van Bailey, a Calhoun County farmer, became the newest member of the Mississippi House of Representatives on Tuesday, cementing him as the shortest-tenured lawmaker out of all the legislators at the state Capitol.
“It is overwhelming,” Van Bailey told the Daily Journal. “I’ve never been involved in something so detailed like this. It’s very rewarding to have your family lift you up like mine have.”
Van Bailey can now begin serving constituents in Grenada, Calhoun and Lafayette County. Since he arrived in Jackson during the middle of the 2023 legislative session, he’ll be limited in what he can do. The legislative session is governed by deadlines, and the deadline for lawmakers to author general bills has already passed.
Although Van Bailey cannot write new bills, he can offer amendments to legislation, serve on committees and ask questions about legislative measures..
“Mainly, I plan to learn my way around and continue to learn about my constituents,” Van Bailey said. “And I want to figure out how the procedures work down here.”
Van Bailey eked out a razor-thin, seven-vote victory during the special election for House District 23. He replaces Jim Beckett, who resigned from the House to become the new director of the Public Utilities Services.
Though he appeared on the special election ballot without a partisan affiliation, Van Bailey said he intends to caucus with the Republican Party. House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, is expected to formally assign Bailey to committees in the coming weeks.
The Calhoun County lawmaker is also running in the regular election for state offices. Jack Thomas Willis Jr. and Andy Stepp, along with Van Bailey, qualified to run in the Republican primary. Andy Clark is running as an independent, and Danny Lampley qualified to run in the Democratic primary.
The winner of the Republican party will appear alongside Lampley and Clark on the general ballot.