Perry Van Bailey sworn into office

In this photo provided by the Mississippi House of Representatives, House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, swears in Perry Van Bailey, right, as the newest member of the House on Feb. 14, 2023. Van Bailey won a special election for House District 23, which consists of Grenada, Webster and Lafayette counties.

 BARRETT WILSON I Mississippi House Information Office

JACKSON — Perry Van Bailey, a Calhoun County farmer, became the newest member of the Mississippi House of Representatives on Tuesday, cementing him as the shortest-tenured lawmaker out of all the legislators at the state Capitol.

