Former Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday released text and email messages from his time in office related to the state welfare scandal. The move came after the Daily Journal and two other news outlets intervened in a court proceeding by asking a judge not to grant Bryant’s request to seal his subpoenaed text messages.
Bryant released the documents at www.bryanttexts.com. The former governor provided two sets of documents for download, both in PDF formats.
He released "responsive documents," which were sought by defense counsel in a civil lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi. That file included 436 pages of records. The records include an itemization of released records, texts, emails, and documents attached to either emails or texts.
Bryant also released a file of "nonresponsive documents," which were 10 pages of additional text messages.
Earlier in the day, Bryant announced via video that he would be releasing the messages.
“My fellow Mississippians, as you may know, media organizations recently petitioned the court for my text messages during my tenure as governor regarding the volleyball stadium at Southern Miss,” Bryant begins the video saying.
In reality, the Daily Journal, Mississippi Free Press and Mississippi Today were asking a Hinds County judge to allow them to present arguments in opposition to Bryant’s request for a protective order.
The state of Mississippi has sued numerous individuals and organizations in an effort to recover welfare funds that were allegedly misspent. Some of the targets of these civil lawsuits have also pleaded guilty in state and federal court to crimes linked to their use of public welfare dollars. None has served time to date.
Bryant has neither been charged criminally nor sued. Still, several defendants in lawsuits have asked him to turn over emails and text messages as part of an effort by those defendants to claim the former governor allegedly directed them to perform unlawful acts.
In one of those cases, Bryant asked Hinds County Judge E. Faye Peterson to seal the contents of the messages he was asked to turn over to the court.
The news organizations, which are represented by the Mississippi Center for Justice and the Center for Constitutional Rights, wanted to argue before a court that documents relating to communications from Bryant’s time as governor should not be kept secret if they surface in the course of civil lawsuits that are ongoing over the welfare scandal.
“Although these records relate to one of the largest governmental abuses in this State’s recent memory, Bryant seeks to keep them hidden from the public,” argued the news organizations in a March 30 court filing. “The public in Mississippi has an interest in these records and what they could disclose about the scandal.”
In a joint statement at the time of the filing, the editors of the news organizations said that the press has an obligation to fight on behalf of the public’s right to access government records and the correspondence of public officials.
“One of the basic duties of a free press is to hold public officials accountable and ensure that the government remains as open and transparent to the people it serves as possible. We are taking action in court as part of our ongoing efforts to get at the truth of one of the largest public scandals in our state’s history,” said Sam R. Hall of the Daily Journal, Donna Ladd of the Mississippi Free Press and Adam Ganucheau of Mississippi Today.
In his video, Bryant said the press had “weaponized” an interview he gave with Mississippi Today last year and claimed the press would probably do the same with the messages he releases Thursday.
“My text messages will be manipulated through a coordinated effort from a billionaire-driven media outlet and Democratic political consultants. These messages will be again mischaracterized into endless fodder for those who want to try to denigrate the success of my terms as governor and castigate Republican candidates in an election year,” Bryant said in the video.
However, in their filing, the press was clear to say that Bryant had not been accused of any wrongdoing and that their efforts sought to protect the integrity of open government.
“We are glad former Gov. Bryant is releasing these messages, as he told our attorneys weeks ago that he would do,” Daily Journal executive editor Sam R. Hall said Thursday. “This is a victory for open government. Any other claims and accusations is just political spin and the age-old game of trying to make the press a villain when we dare to hold public officials accountable. In this case, accountability is simply making sure public records stay public. That’s not too much to ask.”
