Phil Bryant video screenshot

Former Gov. Phil Bryant is shown in a screenshot from a video he released Thursday, May 4, 2023. In the video, Bryant said he would release all text messages related to the state's welfare scandal.

 Daily Journal screenshot

Former Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday released text and email messages from his time in office related to the state welfare scandal. The move came after the Daily Journal and two other news outlets intervened in a court proceeding by asking a judge not to grant Bryant’s request to seal his subpoenaed text messages.

Newsletter

Recommended for you