Officers Killed-Mississippi

An investigator holds up crime scene tape for a crime scene outside a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Police say a woman shot and killed two officers before killing herself.

 Hannah Ruhoff I The Sun Herald via AP

BAY ST. LOUIS — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died.

