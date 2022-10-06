Mississippi Roadblocks Lawsuit

Lauren Rhoades, 32, left, listens as her husband LaQuenza Morgan, 33, speaks on Feb. 24, 2022 about being checked at a roadblock a short distance from their home in north Jackson, Miss. The two are among several plaintiffs in a lawsuit claiming the Jackson police department is violating people's constitutional rights by using roadblocks to check for driver's licenses and car insurance in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods. The lawsuit was settled on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, and the city agreed to several changes in how police conduct roadblocks.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • Police in Mississippi's capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people's constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure.

