TUPELO • The latest Mason-Dixon poll of Mississippi finds that President Donald Trump holds a strong lead over both the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, while Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith holds a 10-point lead over likely Democratic opponent Mike Espy.
Released Thursday, the poll results report that in head-to-head match ups, Trump leads Joe Biden by 56 to 42 percent and Bernie Sanders by 59 to 36 percent.
Those numbers are in line with Mississippi’s typically strong support for Republicans in federal elections. In the 2016 election, Trump won the state with 58 percent of the vote.
The polls also finds Trump with a 57 percent job approval rating in Mississippi, while 40 percent disapprove and 3 percent are not sure.
Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican who has been in office since January, has a job approval rating of 50 percent, with 32 percent disapproving and 18 percent not sure.
These high numbers of respondents with no settled opinion of the governor’s job performance are, according to the polling firm “not unusual for someone who has only been in an office for a few months.”
Mason-Dixon also polled the likely November pair for a U.S. Senate.
Republican incumbent Hyde-Smith is nearing the completion of the unexpired term she was elected to fill, and faces no Republican primary opposition on her path to seek a full term of office.
Democrat Mike Espy is looking for a rematch, after facing Hyde-Smith in a 2018 special election runoff. To win the Democratic nomination, he’ll have to defeat Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren in a primary next week, but his name recognition and funding level is much higher than either candidate.
With a match up between Espy and Hyde-Smith, the Mason-Dixon poll finds Hyde-Smith leading by 53 to 43 percent, with 4 percent undecided.
The poll surveyed 625 registered voters, interviewed by telephone, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points in either direction.