In this photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a group of officials and family members gather around the new sign for the Senator John White Memorial Highway. A strip of Highway 45, last week, was renamed in honor of the senator, who helped foster its construction.
A strip of Highway 45 has been designated the Senator John White Memorial Highway.
TUPELO • A strip of highway in Baldwyn has now officially been renamed in honor of a former state senator who helped build it.
Officials gathered in Baldwyn on Thursday, Oct. 27, to dedicate a segment of U.S. Highway 45 as the Senator John White Memorial Highway.
During the 2022 Legislative Session, Senate Bill No. 2520 was signed into law, designating a segment of U.S. Highway 45 located in Prentiss County, Mississippi, beginning at the boundary between Lee County and Prentiss County and extending north for two miles, as the “Senator John White Memorial Highway.”
White was born and raised in New Albany, then later settled in Baldwyn. He was elected to the Mississippi Senate District 5 in 1983, and served six terms.
One of his greatest accomplishments serving as senator was leading the charge to pass legislation, to fund the construction of the four-laned U.S. Highway 45, a Highway that now shares his namesake.
