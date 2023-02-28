JACKSON — A group of House members on Tuesday signed off a policy that gives pregnant people a full year of Medicaid coverage after birth, edging the policy closer to winning approval from the entire Legislature.
The House Medicaid Committee during its only meeting so far of the 2023 session approved of Senate Bill 2212 that expands the state’s current postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months.
“As we find ourselves in this post-Dobbs era, the need exists to both strengthen the social safety net and modernize our approach for helping our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” Republican Rep. Missy McGee of Hattiesburg said during the committee meeting.
The 18-member committee is composed of 13 Republicans and five Democrats The measure overwhelmingly cleared the committee with only a few dissenting votes.
Both McGee and Republican Rep. Rob Roberson of Starkville have introduced postpartum extension legislation for years, only to see it die during the course legislative session. The two Republican lawmakers told reporters they were thankful the policy finally received an up-or-down vote.
“I’m tickled to death we finally passed this,” Roberson said. “It’s something that frankly should have been done, in my opinion, at least three years ago. But I’m excited. It moves the state forward.”
The state Senate for several years has passed postpartum Medicaid extension in bipartisan votes. But Medicaid Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton have repeatedly blocked the legislation from being considered by every House member.
But Hood and Gunn’s position shifted after the two received a letter from Division of Medicaid Director Drew Snyder saying that extending postpartum benefits to a full year would be a “suitable approach for Mississippi.”
The division is under the control of Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who also said in a weekend social media post that if both chambers of the Legislature extend postpartum coverage, he would sign the bill into law.
“I don’t expect all of my friends to agree with this decision,” Reeves wrote. “But I make it – as always – because I believe in my heart it is the right thing to do for Mississippi moms, given the facts as I see them today.”
Reeves is seeking reelection, and Democrats have criticized the governor and House Republicans’ opposition to allow a year of postpartum Medicaid coverage.
Several Democratic committee members were glad they got the chance to debate the legislation, but expressed frustration that House leadership only brought the bill up for consideration because of a letter from the state agency.
“I’m supporting this legislation because it’s the right thing to do, but I am appalled that the leadership in this state has waited until their backs are against the wall … before they decided to do the right thing by taking care of the women in this state,” Democratic Rep. John Hines of Greenville said.
Now that a committee has signed off on the legislation, it can now be brought up for consideration before the entire House chamber.
Chairman Hood has the sole power to bring the bill up for consideration before the full 122-member House chamber.
We’re going to continue to listen to our members and talk to them,” Hood said. “I hate to repeat that line, but we’re going to work it through the process.”
Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have extended postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year. Mississippi is one of only two states in the nation that have opted not to expand either postpartum coverage or Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Medical experts from across the state last week warned lawmakers that failing to extend the state’s postpartum care for new mothers, as many states have already done, will inevitably cost Mississippians their lives.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.