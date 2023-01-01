Arctic Blast Explainer

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows cloud cover over North America on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. this week — just in time for the holidays. 

 NOAA via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility's decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels.

