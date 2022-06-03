JACKSON • President Joe Biden on Friday announced he would nominate Bill Renick, a former state legislator and mayor of Ashland, to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Board of Directors.
Renick told the Daily Journal that he's humbled to receive the nomination and, if confirmed, would advocate for clean energy, education and workforce development politics that benefit Mississippians.
"With that background that I come from, I want to enhance what TVA does along the economic development and workforce development lines," Renick said.
Brandon Presley, the utility regulator for north Mississippi, said in a statement that Renick knows the struggles that working families, senior citizens and business owners often face and that Biden’s appointment was a “smart choice.”
“While we fought for two seats on the TVA board, Bill Renick’s abilities, tenacity and work ethic will mean that Mississippi’s voice will be heard loud and clear,” Presley said. “I’m proud for my friend, Bill, and even prouder that such an upstanding man will be serving on the TVA board.”
Renick is currently the chairman of the commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi. He has also served as the workforce division director at Three Rivers Planning and Development District in Pontotoc.
Renick has an extensive career in public service. He has served on the Ashland Board of Aldermen and has been the chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Eddie Briggs and former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove.
Renick’s nomination will now go before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works for consideration. If confirmed, he would be the only Mississippian to serve on the powerful board.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, sits on the EPW committee and said in a statement it's imperative for Mississippi's interests to be represented within TVA.
"I am pleased that President Biden has recognized this and nominated Bill Renick to serve on the TVA Board of Directors," Wicker said. "Bill has a proven record of serving our state first in public office and then as a business and economic development leader."
The Tennessee Valley Authority is the largest public utility supplier in the nation, which services wholesale electricity to municipalities and electric cooperatives. The overwhelming majority of entities in Northeast Mississippi receive power from TVA.