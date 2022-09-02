JACKSON - President Joe Biden on Friday announced he is nominating Vicksburg native Todd Gee to serve as the U.S. attorney for the southern district of Mississippi, which is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the southern part of the state.
Gee has served as deputy chief of the Department of Justice’s public integrity section since 2018. Gee previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia from 2007 to 2015.
Gee must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to begin serving as the leading federal prosecutor in south Mississippi.
A spokesperson U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker declined to comment on questions asking if the state's senior U.S. senior intends to support the nomination. A spokesperson for U.S. Cindy Hyde-Smith did not respond to questions.
If confirmed, Gee would be responsible for overseeing the federal investigation into whether anyone violated the law by allegedly mismanaging and misspending federal welfare dollars in a case that has already resulted in state prosecutors charging several people.
NBC on Thursday reported that the FBI had interviewed former NFL quarterback Brett Favre in relation to a federal investigation into the TANF funds.
South Mississippi has been without a confirmed federal prosecutor since Mike Hurst resigned from the office in January 2021. Darren LaMarca has served as the acting U.S. Attorney since Hurst’s resignation.
Biden’s announcement did not include a candidate for U.S. Attorney in the northern district of the state. North Mississippi has not had a confirmed U.S. prosecutor in the area since Chad Lamar resigned from the position in Feb. 2021. Clay Joyner has served as the acting U.S. attorney since Lamar resigned.
