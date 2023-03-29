Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day. Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday.

 Susan Walsh | AP

JACKSON — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork on Friday to survey the damage from a recent tornado, according to a statement from the White House.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you