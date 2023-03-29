President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day. Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday.
JACKSON — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork on Friday to survey the damage from a recent tornado, according to a statement from the White House.
The Bidens are expected visit with state and local officials, first responders, and residents impacted by the March 24 storm that killed over 20 Mississippians and impacted over over 1,800 homes across the state.
It's unclear when the president is expected to tour the Delta town on Friday, but additional details are expected to be released soon.
Rolling Fork bore the brunt of the severe storm, but the devastating weather also dealt significant damage to Amory, Winona and Silver City.
Biden signed a federal emergency declaration for the Mississippi counties that received damage from the tornado, and he has pledged to send federal resources to the state, one of the poorest in the nation.
"To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help,” Biden said in a previous statement.
Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell visited Rolling Fork on March 26 to meet with state and local officials.
This will be the president's first official visit to the Magnolia State since he was sworn into office in 2021. The first lady visited Jackson in 2021 year to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine, so this will be her second visit to the state.
