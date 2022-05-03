JACKSON • Former President Bill Clinton remembered William Winter as a rare leader whose legendary work on improving public education and endlessly striving to improve race relations lifted Mississippians up in a way that had generational impacts on the state.
“The minute I met Bill Winter, I never had a scintilla of doubt that whatever happened in our friendship, whatever happens in our lives, I was with one of the most authentic people I’ve ever known,” Clinton said during a special even held in Winter's honor, Tuesday in Jackson. “He is who he says he is.”
Hundreds of public officials, former politicians and admirers gathered inside the auditorium of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum to honor Winter, who served as governor of Mississippi from 1980 to 1984.
Winter died on Dec. 18, 2020. He was 97.
Clinton, whose stint as governor of Arkansas overlapped with Winter’s term as governor of Mississippi, touched on how impressive it was for a Southern governor such as Winter to actively take steps on distancing the state away from vestiges of the Old South.
“It was relatively rare for somebody who could actually win to stick his neck out on civil rights,” Clinton said. “And to have a good time doing it.”
Winter, a Democrat, famously steered the Education Reform Act of 1982 to passage through a recalcitrant state Legislature. The act established public kindergarten, a compulsory education attendance law and injected more funds into public education.
“The road out of the poor house runs past the school house,” Winter famously said.
Scores of observers praised the landmark legislation as a way to bolster economic prosperity and provided more resources for Black Mississippians to receive a public education.
The memorial also painted a vivid portrait of what political life and power resembled during the Winter era and harkened back to a time when politicians could be on opposite ends of the political spectrum, yet still pass meaningful legislation
“I thought he was the Democrat who would make the best governor if the state elected another Democrat,” former Republican Gov. Haley Barbour said.
As an example, Barbour, who chaired the Republican National Committee in the 1990s, recalled the time when he and Winter were flying on an airplane in the late '70s from Memphis to Washington and the Democratic politician asked the Republican operative if he could speak to him.
To Barbour’s surprise, Winter solicited advice from him on running for governor again.
“That day on the airplane, I told him he ought to run,” Barbour recalled.
One of the ways Winter was arguably able to accomplish so much in his life was because of his charm, easygoing personality and ability to forge compromises.
“If he gave you his word, he stuck with it,” U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson told the Daily Journal.
And his ability to forge deals and keep his word stayed with him until the end.
Hosting the event at the state's civil rights museum could be seen as fitting; Winter spent much of his post-gubernatorial career advocating for the construction just such facilities in the state with such a painful history marred by racial terror.
While Barbour was governor, he suggested that a civil rights museum be constructed near the campus of Tougaloo College, which was a hotbed of civil rights activity in the 50s and 60s.
But that idea proved divisive for some lawmakers, who wanted the museum to have a prominent location in Jackson. Staying true to form, Winter proposed a compromise: build the civil rights museum alongside the Mississippi History Museum near the state Capitol.
The compromise worked, and lawmakers appropriated millions of dollars for the facility, which is now one of the state’s most visited museums.
That compromise came full circle on Tuesday when people literally sat in a room that was a product of part of Winter’s work.
“Know that what we’ve done is great for our state but most of all great for our children,” Barbour said of the museum. “William Winter believed that every bit as much as I did.”