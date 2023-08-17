Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Democrat Brandon Presley, a candidate for governor in November, gives his supporters a thumbs up after speaking to the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON - Brandon Presley on Thursday called Gov. Reeves a “lapdog” instead of a “watchdog” for failing to stop Mississippi’s welfare funds scandal as lieutenant governor and also criticized Reeves again for choosing a "crony" public safety commissioner who has not been a law enforcement officer in the field.

