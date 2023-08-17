JACKSON - Brandon Presley on Thursday called Gov. Reeves a “lapdog” instead of a “watchdog” for failing to stop Mississippi’s welfare funds scandal as lieutenant governor and also criticized Reeves again for choosing a "crony" public safety commissioner who has not been a law enforcement officer in the field.
In both cases, Presley’s Democratic gubernatorial campaign frames Reeves as a player in a “corrupt system” benefiting Reeves and his friends, and Presley as an outsider willing to call out problems others won’t.
The Reeves campaign continues to ignore specific criticisms and frame the race as a referendum on the national Democratic party. It put out a new TV ad this week highlighting donations from out-of-state Democrats and tying Presley to President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.
Presley calls Reeves corrupt and repeats pledge for ethics reform
Presley said Reeves played a “central role” in the 2016-2019 MDHS scandal, in which the department improperly spent tens of millions of dollars under the direction of John Davis while Reeves was lieutenant governor.
Reeves has repeatedly denied involvement and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation of the scandal.
Speaking at a press conference outside the state Department of Human Services headquarters in Jackson on Thursday, Presley pledged to fight corruption in state government and repeated his criticism of Reeves for removing Brad Pigot as an attorney suing in court to recover welfare funds.
Presley claimed removing Pigot “delayed indefinitely 13 depositions in this case."
"If that doesn’t put him at the center of this public corruption scandal, I don’t know what else would," Presley said.
Presley claimed he would empower the state Ethics Commission to hire independent investigators into the matter who can’t be fired by the governor.
Presley pointed out Reeves, former state treasurer, claimed to serve as a numbers-focused watchdog over state funds. Presley called Reeves “a lapdog for his buddies, special interests and his campaign contributors.”
Presley noted Reeves, while serving as lieutenant governor, reportedly met with Davis and Reeves’ personal trainer Paul Lacoste about funding for Lacoste’s fitness boot camps days before Davis directed MDHS money into the program, which ultimately improperly received $1.3 million, auditors found.
Presley repeated his pledge to call a special legislative session on ethics reform.
In response to the Daily Journal’s request for comment on Presley’s claims, Reeves campaign spokesperson Elliott Husbands said Presley “has been caught taking donations from left-wing corrupt mega donors who are at the center of the Hunter Biden scandal. Trying to call Mississippi Republicans corrupt while cozying up to key figures in the Hunter Biden scandal is laughable.”
Presley doubles down on attack on DPS commissioner
Presley also doubled down Thursday on his attack on a "crony" Reeves appointee that has drawn backlash from Republican leaders, the second such incident in two months. Presley claimed "rank-and-file" complaints motivated him.
On Aug. 8, Presley criticized Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, a former judge and prosecutor, in a primary election night hometown speech. When Tindell was a state senator, he worked closely with Reeves in his lieutenant governor role. Presley said as governor he would appoint a DPS commissioner who had served in the field as a law enforcement officer.
Doing so "is more pro-police than appointing a crony who has never worn a badge to run the top law enforcement agency in the state," Presley told the Daily Journal on Thursday.
Asked Thursday what Tindell should be doing differently, Presley said he's heard complaints from employees at DPS about a perceived disconnect between law enforcement officials and government leaders.
The criticism echoes Presley's July attack against Medicaid Division head Drew Snyder. Presley said, if elected, he would appoint “an actual career health care professional and not a career political hack. Tate Reeves wants his pals in top jobs and I want professionals.”
Republican state party chair Frank Bordeaux posted a clip of the Aug. 8 speech on social media last week, leading to a back-and-forth involving Tindell and Presley.
As when Presley attacked Snyder, Republican officials rallied around the appointee.
This week, John Weddle, district attorney for northeast Mississippi’s First Circuit Court judicial district covering Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties, told the Daily Journal he had nothing negative to say about Tindell.
“I really don’t care what someone’s background is, whether it's in law enforcement or not, as long as they're getting the job done,” he said. “In my opinion, he's doing that.”
Crosby Parker, DA for the Gulf Coast’s Second Circuit Court District in Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties in Tindell’s home region, told the Daily Journal Tindell has done an “excellent job” at DPS. He said his office has “the best relationship that we’ve had” with MBI, which is supervised by DPS, since Parker became DA in 2009.
Bordeaux repeated his defense of Tindell this week, telling the Daily Journal Presley “has no idea what it takes to run an agency.”
Presley, current northern district utility regulator and former Nettleton mayor, points to his own law enforcement connections on the campaign trail. He worked as a dispatcher and helped elect his uncle, Harold Ray Presley, as Lee County Sheriff.
At his Neshoba County Fair speech last month, he held up the badge of his late uncle, who was killed in the line of duty.
“Tate Reeves better not open his mouth one time to me in this campaign about values of standing up for law enforcement,” he said at the time. “He’s never stood where I’ve stood.”
