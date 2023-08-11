NETTLETON - Brandon Presley’s campaign began airing a new statewide TV ad Friday, the first since he formally won the Democratic nomination for governor in his unopposed primary race Tuesday.
The spot highlights Presley’s conservative positions on abortion and taxes, contradicting Republican talking points that seek to tie him to the national Democratic party platform.
In the ad, Presley says his faith shaped him into the anti-abortion politician he is today. He is shown tapping his family Bible and saying “as governor, I won’t have all the answers, but I’ll always know where to turn when I don’t.”
Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves, who officially won the Republican nomination in the Aug. 8 primary with about 75% of the vote, has tried to associate Presley with the national Democratic party platform. Presley has pointed to his differences with the party as a social conservative.
Presley said he understands the need to introduce himself to voters outside of north Mississippi who aren’t familiar with him.
“Look, I'm a pro-life Democrat. I'm a pro-Second Amendment Democrat,” Presley told the Daily Journal on Tuesday after voting at his precinct in Nettleton.
Reeves and Presley both have received six-figure donations from national party organizations. Although the national Democratic platform includes legal abortion and the party has heavily focused on abortion rights in races around the country since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, the party has looked the other way on Presley’s abortion stance so far.
Presley has been publicly anti-abortion in his four terms as northern district utility regulator since 2008 and his six years as Nettleton mayor before that.
He argued voters across parties “understand the difference between a nationalized race and a race for governor of Mississippi” and said the election hinges on state issues like ethics reform and addressing the healthcare crisis, not on social issues.
“Tate Reeves is totally consumed with national headlines and national news, and I’m consumed with the headlines in papers like the Daily Journal and the Itawamba County Times,” he said.
Like Presley, the 2019 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jim Hood also touted his pro-life stance and highlighted his faith in an effort to show distance from the national Democratic Party.
Asked what he would tell Democratic voters and donors who would prefer the nominee at the top of the ticket support abortion rights, Presley told the Daily Journal he believes voters are focused on issues like healthcare, corruption and the grocery tax, and on those issues his position is “solidly more on the side of the people of Mississippi than Tate Reeves has ever been.”
Before the primary, Presley’s campaign launched an ad Aug. 1 saying Reeves is tainted by the state’s welfare fund scandal. The Reeves campaign responded with an ad pointing out Reeves has never been directly implicated. Reeves has not been charged or sued in relation to the scandal, which took place while he was lieutenant governor.
Presley pitch has mixed success in hometown
Reeves first took statewide office in 2004 as treasurer and has the advantage in name recognition. Presley’s campaign will need to reach voters around Mississippi, who haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1999.
Voters in Presley’s hometown, stopped as they left the precinct after voting in Tuesday’s primary, told the Daily Journal they like him personally but had mixed responses about whether they would vote for him against Gov. Reeves.
Merle Green said she would consider voting for Presley in November and said he had a chance of convincing voters who usually don’t pick a Democrat.
“Wherever he goes, he’s a very good speaker, and he could probably sway people,” she said.
Steve Rogers said he would not consider Presley for governor.
“Abortion laws, gay rights and all of that” are his standard for judging a candidate, he said.
Presley says he would not roll back Republican laws that ban abortion and block transgender athletes from playing in school sports, but Rogers said he still feels Presley might not govern conservatively enough if sent to Jackson.
“You don't ever know what he's going to do when he leaves from here to go there,” he said.
Republican voter Jennifer Cooper said she has known Presley a long time and likes him but would not vote for him in November.
“I like him, I love him, I’d do anything for him,” she said, but she wasn’t willing to vote Democrat. She also said she’s happy with the current governor.
“Why do you wanna mess something up?” she said. “I love me some Tate Reeves. He’s just down-to-earth,” she said, adding that she likes his emphasis on jobs and taxes.
Presley and Reeves face off in the general election Nov. 7.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.