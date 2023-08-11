Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Democrat Brandon Presley, a candidate for governor in November, addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Presley is currently one of three public service commissioners. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

NETTLETON - Brandon Presley’s campaign began airing a new statewide TV ad Friday, the first since he formally won the Democratic nomination for governor in his unopposed primary race Tuesday.

