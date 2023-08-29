JACKSON - Brandon Presley laid out corruption allegations against Gov. Tate Reeves in a press conference Monday outside the Governor’s Mansion, placing a Reeves campaign sign with a “FOR SALE” sticker at the front gate.
The Democratic nominee shared a list of Reeves campaign contributions over the years totaling almost $1.7 million from people he claimed somehow benefited from the state welfare embezzlement scandal. He repeated his accusation that Reeves “obstructed the investigation” by replacing the attorney in charge of the lawsuit to recoup misspent funds “once the investigators got too close to his buddies.”
“He needs to give back the $1.7 million in campaign contributions,” Presley said. He noted Reeves has apparently still not returned several thousand dollars from Nancy and Zach New, who pleaded guilty for their role in the scandal. Reeves announced in 2020 those donations would be set aside pending investigation and turned over to taxpayers or charity.
Presley alleged Reeves is afraid to set the precedent of returning tainted money.
“The reason he’s not given back the $8,000 is because it creates a domino effect that leads to $1.7 million,” Presley said.
Of the $1.7 million, Presley focused heavily on about $1.3 million in contributions from as far back as 2016 from donors associated in various ways with University of Southern Mississippi and its athletic foundation, which received $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds spent on projects like a volleyball facility.
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate also criticized other donations, some dating back to 2013, from other figures linked to the welfare scandal, like Joe Canizaro, whose pharmaceutical company Prevacus ultimately got TANF money
Asked for comment, Reeves campaign communications director Clifton Carroll dismissed the USM attack. In a statement, he said "Brandon Presley is trying to say any supporter of Southern Miss must be disavowed. These are the mental gymnastics he has to do to tie Tate Reeves to this scandal from before his time in office."
Presley has maintained Reeves should have prevented the TANF scandal as it took place while Reeves served as a self-described "watchdog" lieutenant governor and former treasurer.
Carroll added that the lawsuit to claw back TANF funds continues under Reeves, noting "bad actors in this case have been sued by the Reeves administration, and calling all Southern Miss supporters corrupt is offensive and, frankly, exactly what you’d expect from a campaign run by the DNC, not Mississippians."
Presley repeated his accusation that Reeves obstructed the state’s investigation into the scandal when his administration appointed a law firm that has given money to Reeves to replace Brad Pigott, the person previously in charge of the state’s lawsuit to recoup misspent TANF funds. In 2020, Reeves said Pigott had been too "political" after he issued a subpoena to USM’s athletic foundation.
“It’s a clear case of a corrupt politician stopping an investigation that’s getting too close to his friends so he can control the investigation,” Presley said.
He has made ethics reform a major campaign theme.
Presley campaign communications director Michael Beyer told the Daily Journal that the governor’s continued fundraising and association with people who benefited from the welfare scandal shows “they all seem to think that they have an interest in him winning this November.”
The governor reportedly attended a fundraising lunch this month with Tom Duff, who gave Reeves over $73,000 and is an honorary member of the USM athletic foundation board, Presley’s campaign noted.
