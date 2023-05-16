Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, greets his supporters following a news conference Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Brandon Presley said Tuesday that he will push legislators to enact an ethics package that includes limits on campaign donations, frequent disclosure about lobbyists' spending and a ban on former state officials quickly becoming lobbyists.

