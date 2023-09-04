Democratic gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley claims Gov. Tate Reeves is “hiding out from the press” after canceling plans to walk Saturday’s Mississippi State tailgate in the wake of recently released text messages between his brother and the state auditor, although the governor's campaign has clapped back against the allegations.
On Thursday, after a court date in an ongoing public records lawsuit filed by Mississippi Today, his campaign “preemptively” released Todd Reeves’ 2020 texts with State Auditor Shad White coordinating former NFL quarterback Brett Favre’s repayment of misspent TANF welfare funds and relaying Favre’s request for a favorable public statement.
“If possible, Brett would like you to say something along the lines of ‘the investigation (shows to this point) Brett has done nothing wrong and the monies he is paying back for commercials and Psa’s is from his own good will,’" Todd Reeves texted White.
On Friday, the governor’s campaign told the Daily Journal the governor would no longer be campaigning in Starkville for MSU’s season opener as originally scheduled. The campaign cited a scheduling conflict with his daughter’s soccer game as the reason behind the sudden change in plans.
But Presley said he believes Reeves is "hiding out" to avoid media scrutiny.
“He runs from the press, and he is scared to debate," Presley said outside the stadium in Starkville before the Bulldogs game. "It’s typical Tate Reeves.”
Presley claimed Todd Reeves' messages with White show the governor is using his brother to do “under-the-table PR for Brett Favre” and avoid media scrutiny under the public records act.
In response to the Daily Journal’s request for comment on Presley’s weekend attacks, Reeves campaign communications director Clifton Carroll denied the governor was avoiding scrutiny and claimed Presley's claims were both unfounded and a distraction from his "past support for sex changes for children and liberal donations."
"These are the desperate swings of a failing candidate who cannot talk about the issues," Carroll said. "Todd Reeves was transparent about the fact that he helped the state recover money, and his wife is a very successful businesswoman in her own right.”
Todd Reeves holds no official position in his brother’s administration. However, in 2020, Todd Reeves helped Favre schedule a meeting with Gov. Tate Reeves to lobby for more state funding for a Southern Miss volleyball stadium. Text messages acquired by Mississippi Free Press last year showed Favre had promised the school he would pay for the stadium. By that point, welfare money had already been misdirected to Favre in relation to the project, although he claims to have been unaware the funds had been improperly sourced.
Todd Reeves put out a statement via his brother’s campaign on Thursday saying he had known Favre “for years” and did not know anything about the TANF welfare funds embezzlement scandal until the news broke in February 2020, when state officials charged several people. Favre was not charged but was identified in filings as a recipient of misspent funds.
“When Brett was considering repaying the funds, he asked me if I could help him get in touch with the auditor to coordinate that,” Todd Reeves stated. "So that’s what I did.”
Presley claimed Todd Reeves' messages tie the governor directly to the welfare scandal and illustrate a pattern of corruption and favoritism. He pointed out during the time the governor has been a top state leader, a business owned by Todd Reeves' wife, Leigh Reeves, received over $780,000 in state agency spending since 2015, including over $325,000 since 2020 when Reeves advanced from lieutenant governor to become governor.
Leigh Reeves’ business, Snapshot Publishing LLC, has also received disbursements from the governor’s political campaign.
It also got $150,000 from the governor’s 2020 inaugural ball nonprofit, which was not required to disclose donors, as the Daily Journal reported in 2021.
On May 6, 2020, White issued a favorable statement after Favre paid back several hundred thousand dollars and Todd Reeves communicated Favre’s request for a public acknowledgment he had “done nothing wrong.”
“To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid,” White stated.
Favre and White later traded public attacks. Favre remains the object of a clawback lawsuit from state officials, who say the former football star owes interest after taking over a year to repay the remaining principal amount owed.
Neither Gov. Reeves nor his brother have been sued or criminally charged in relation to the welfare embezzlement scandal.
