TUPELO — Gubernatorial candidate and four-term Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley returned to the All-America City to unveil the final piece of his ethics reform platform.
Standing in front of the Lee County Justice Center Wednesday morning, Presley called for moving campaign finance oversight from the Secretary of State's office to the Ethics Commission.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have been outlining a central part of my campaign, and one of the things that really got me into this race, that is working to root out corruption in state government and set it back on the side of working people,” Presley said.
Presley pointed to Tennessee, Louisiana and Georgia, noting that they all use the Ethics Commission for that purpose.
“This is not reinventing the wheel … Everything under the umbrella of campaign finance would be under the purview of the Ethics Commission,” he said.
When asked if he would increase funding to the already overtaxed commission, Presley said he would, proposing specifically to move some funds and jobs from the Secretary of State’s office that currently handles campaign finance reports.
Under Presley’s proposal, the Ethics Commission would also have the power to execute random audits on candidates’ finances as well as force legislators to disclose all visits with lobbyists, while reigning in their ability to have unfettered access to elected officials.
“We’ve got to curb the influence of lobbyists in the state of Mississippi,” he said. “It is my understanding in the state of Tennessee right now, the body in charge of campaign finance can pull a record at any time and go through that to ensure compliance. That keeps all of us on our toes.”
Presley said, if elected, he would call a special session specifically to hammer out the details and pass an ethics reform package in the state as one of his first actions as governor.
Again, Presley brought up the welfare scandal that saw $77 million in misspent welfare funds go to multiple individuals, including Kiln native and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Presley said the state should work diligently and aggressively to make sure welfare funds are never misspent in this magnitude again. Presley said the scandal exposed “just how deep the infection” in the state is.
Gov. Tate Reeves, who is running for a chance at a second term, has denied any role in the diversion of funds during his time as lt. governor. He has not been charged or named as a defendant in the numerous ongoing investigations or lawsuits.
Previously, Presley spoke at the Capitol in Jackson on May 16, kicking off his push to combat corruption in state government, which included imposing a one-year limit on politicians becoming lobbyists after leaving office, increasing non-election year financial reporting from annually to quarterly, more reporting on meetings with lobbyists, capping donations from companies that contract with the government to $250, disallowing donations during the session, and increasing violation penalties, among other things.
On May 23, he continued his policy release in Gulfport, calling for an independent inspector to study potential corruption in the state and make recommendations to the legislature and governor’s office. Presley said the investigator would get to the bottom of what led to the welfare misspending, but that their job would not stop there and would continue forward with investigating similar cases as they appear.
