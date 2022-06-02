TUPELO • Voters in Northeast Mississippi next week will have the opportunity to decide who should represent them in Washington for the next two years.
In-person voting for both the Republican and Democratic primary elections for the seat on north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives will open June 7. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly and Mark Strauss are competing for the Republican nomination; Hunter Avery and Dianne Black are competing in the Democratic primary.
There are no U.S. Senate elections in the state on the ballot during this cycle.
Polls open for party primaries will open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Photo identification is required to cast a ballot; anyone in line by 7 p.m. will have a chance to vote.
Voters will be required to tell poll workers if they want to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary.
In Mississippi, voters are not required to register with a political party, so they are free to vote in one party primary from one election cycle and a different party primary in the next. For example, if voters last year participated in a Republican primary, they can opt instead to participate in the Democratic primary this election cycle.
The winner of the Republican and Democratic primaries will compete against each other during the general election on Nov. 8.
If voters have any specific questions about voting or experience trouble voting on Election Day, they are encouraged to call their local county circuit clerks for assistance.
This will also be the first time that voters will choose their representatives under new congressional maps, which state lawmakers drew during the last legislative session.
In Northeast Mississippi, the 1st Congressional District got slightly smaller when Winston County was removed and placed within the 3rd Congressional District.
The NAACP and other advocacy groups earlier this year asked a panel of federal judges to rule that the new map unconstitutionally dilutes Black voting power, but a majority of the panel declined to rule on the issue.