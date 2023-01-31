JACKSON — The Mississippi Legislature would have the power to overrule 238,000 voters and block a citizen initiative from the ballot, according to a proposal that advanced out of a Senate committee on Tuesday.
Sen. Tyler McCaughn, a Republican from Newton who authored the resolution, told reporters that he wants to work with other lawmakers to iron out some of the kinks in the bill, but believed it was important to advance an initiative resolution out of committee to meet a Tuesday evening deadline.
“We’re working on it,” McCaughn said. “And we want to keep working on it. It was important that we started the conversation on the initiative now.”
But the process in McCaughn’s proposal is much more cumbersome than the state’s previous initiative process.
If passed, the resolution requires petitioners to collect signatures from at least 12% of the total registered voters during the state's last presidential election, which equates to around 238,000 people
Of those 238,00 people, petitioners must gather at least 100 signatures from each of Mississippi’s 82 counties and requires them to collect at least 10 signatures from each incorporated municipality in a county.
A petitioner, for example, would be required to collect signatures from 100 voters in Issaquena County, the state’s least populated county, where only 1,338 people live, and collect 10 signatures from Lula, a small town in Coahoma County where only 204 people live.
And even after petitioners adhere to all the new requirements, and check all the signature requirements, lawmakers could still band together and thwart an initiative proposal from being placed on the ballot for consideration or change the proposal.
McCaughn’s resolution provides that two-thirds of the legislators in each chamber could codify the proposal into state law or adopt an amended version.
The Legislature, in theory, could take a ballot initiative proposal seeking to add early voting requirements to state election laws, and turn it into a measure that simply makes Elvis Presley’s hit song “Burning Love” the official state song.
Two-thirds of the lawmakers from each chamber could also vote to prevent a proposal from going directly on the ballot.
Sen. David Bount, a Democrat from Jackson, said in the committee meeting that if enough people sign the petition to reach the signature threshold, then he believed the initiative should immediately be placed on a statewide ballot for voter consideration.
“The whole point of the initiative process is to get around the Legislature,” Blount said.
McCaughn responded to concerns from the press and other lawmakers by saying he would work later in the legislative session to assuage some of the heartburn people have with the proposal.
“This hasn’t been worked over the past few days as much as it probably needs to now with the learned people in this room,” McCaughn said.
The Senate proposal would also prevent an initiative from amending the state Constitution and only allow voters to change state laws. Voters could also not offer amendments that impact the public employee retirement system or any spending requirements.
Now that a Senate committee advanced the resolution, senators have until February 9 to pass the resolution by the entire Senate chamber.
