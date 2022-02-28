JACKSON • Lawmakers are considering legislation that could potentially expand the scope of the state’s public defense system and give impoverished defendants more access to attorneys.
The Mississippi Legislature is considering House Bill 360, which would allow the Office of State Public Defender to provide direct assistance to defendants in criminal and youth court matters, however the state office will not take over any local defense system.
Instead, the legislation de Gruy is backing would allow counties to accept money from the state office to subsidize the county-managed public defense programs.
"We're going to be dependent on the local authorities establishing a program and the state assisting with the funding," de Gruy said.
If passed, de Gruy said that he and his office would like to establish pilot programs in three different areas in Mississippi — one in the north, central and southern portions of the state, with the state office helping to fund these pilot programs.
But if counties accept the money from his office, the funds would come with certain conditions: defendants must receive counsel as early as possible, defense attorneys must have reasonable caseloads and attorneys must make a similar amount as prosecutors.
Under current law, the State Public Defender’s office handles representation in all death-penalty-eligible cases for the “indigent,” defendants who cannot afford an attorney. The office also handles felony indigent appeals. All other public defense is managed at the local level.
“The No. 1 thing is this is a fundamental constitutional right that people have,” said Andre de Gruy, director of the Office of State Public Defender. “In too many places that right is not being recognized.”
Mississippi is the only state in the Southeast that does not have state-level oversight of public defense or majority state funding for the program.
According to a report released in 2018 by a task force, Mississippi suffers from a patchwork public defense system where quality of representation varies widely.
Most poor Mississippians accused of crimes face the prospect of going to court aided by a part-time public defender who is arguing against better-staffed and better-funded district attorneys.
"The framers of the Constitution realized that you have to provide a right to counsel,” de Gruy said. “The Sixth Amendment is all about the rights of the criminal defendant. You don't find a class of people protected that way in the Constitution.”
The bill contains a reverse repealer, which means that the final specifics of the legislation must be hashed out in a conference committee before the final version is agreed on.
The bill passed the House by 108-10, and it’s been sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration. Committees have until Tuesday evening to pass bills out of their committees. If the Judiciary B Committee does not pass the bill out of the committee, then it will die on the calendar.