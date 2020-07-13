Tupelo • The Mississippi Department of Archives and History will now begin accepting proposed designs for a new state flag.
Under legislation that retired Mississippi’s controversial former flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem, the members of a commission to recommend a new design must be named by Wednesday.
Of the nine-member commission, three will be named by Gov. Tate Reeves, three by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and three by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. All three are Republicans.
Reeves must use his appointments to name a representative of the Mississippi Economic Council, a representative of the Mississippi Arts Commission and a representative of Archives and History.
Hosemann and Gunn face no requirements as to their commission appointments.
In a statement released Monday, Archives and History announced it will also provide clerical assistance to the commission. As a result, proposed flag designs may be submitted to the department by email to Emma McRaney at emcraney@mdah.ms.gov. Submissions may also be mailed.
The deadline for submissions from the public is Aug. 13. The flag commission must then recommend a single new design by Sept. 14. That design will appear on November’s ballot for an up or down vote. If a majority of voters reject the new design, the commission will select another design.
Archives and History noted two requirements that all designs submitted for consideration must meet: Any new flag must contain the words “In God We Trust” and cannot include the Confederate battle emblem, which featured in the canton of Mississippi’s former state flag.
According to the statement released by Archives and History, new designs must also adhere to the principles for good flag design as formulated by the North American Vexillological Association.
Vexillology is the study of flag symbolism, history and design.
The principles of good design formulated by the association include the following:
• Keep it simple. A child should be able to draw the flag from memory
• Use meaningful symbolism
• Use two or three basic colors
• Be distinctive
The North American Vexillological Association also recommends that flags not contain any writing or seals. However, Mississippi’s flag replacement law mandates the inclusion of the state motto “In God We Trust” on any new flag.
The law does not mandate the inclusion of the state seal on a new flag, though proposed designs featuring the state seal have circulated, and a banner designed to commemorate the state’s bicentennial in 2017 included the state seal. The state seal replicates key features of the United States national seal, including an eagle grasping arrows in one talon and an olive branch in another.
Critics of seal designs say they are typically too detailed and visually cluttered to make a distinctive and striking flag that’s recognizable from a distance.
For years, some critics of the former state flag have advocated for a new design that was widely known for a time as the “Stennis flag,” but which is now called the “Hospitality flag” by its proponents.
The design features a circle of 19 stars surrounding a larger, central star on a white field, flanked by horizontal red bars at each end of the flag.
Supporters continue to advocate for this design, calling it a “shovel ready” option with grassroots support. The state motto of “In God We Trust” would have to be incorporated into this design in some fashion in order to meet the legislature’s requirements.