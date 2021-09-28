In this file photo from June 2021, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks to attendees at the CREATE Foundation's annual State of the Region meeting. On Tuesday, Presley held a press conference to promote a federal relief program that awards $50 per month to certain individuals for assistance on their broadband bills.
TUPELO • Brandon Presley, the public service commissioner for the northern district, is promoting a federal relief program that awards $50 per month to certain individuals for assistance on their broadband bills.
Presley told members of the press on Tuesday afternoon that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has seen how vital it is for families to have access to a reliable, affordable internet service.
“I’m proud to do my part in highlighting this program and raise awareness so that Mississippi families can save,” Presley said. “This $50 monthly discount for broadband service is real savings for real families."
Presley estimates that the average monthly bill for broadband services is around $50 to $60 per month. So, the $50 a month savings could lead to free or greatly reduced broadband services.
People can qualify for the assistance program if they have received a federal Pell Grant this year, received benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or have an income that is at or below the 235% of the federal poverty guidelines.
Certain Mississippians can qualify for the program by asking their broadband provider or going online to getemergencybroadband.org.
“Right now, there’s 63,000 Mississippi broadband customers that have signed up that are getting this $50 a month,” Presley said. “But we know there are a lot more more than 63,000 that will be eligible.”
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shed a harsh light on the plight that many rural Mississippians face from having a lack of access to quality, affordable broadband. Teachers, students and workers were forced to travel long distances to use free WiFi to work, teach and learn.
Mississippi lawmakers last year appropriated million of dollars for electric cooperates to expand their services to underserved areas.
The relief application is currently a temporary program that is part of the federal CARES Act. The program will remain in effect as long as funding remains available, according to Presley.