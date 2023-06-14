Southern Storms

This screenshot taken from a video shows a tornado on June 14, 2023, in Blakely, Ga. Officials from Texas to Georgia are reporting damaging winds and possible tornadoes as a powerful storm system crosses the South. 

 Rand McDonald I AP

ALBANY, Ga. — Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South from Texas to Georgia.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you