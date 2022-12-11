Water Woes Mississippi

Ted Henifin, the City of Jackson water system third-party administrator, addresses media questions during a news conference at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. 

 Barbara Gauntt I The Clarion-Ledger via AP

JACKSON -  The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi's capital has an expansive list of reforms on his plate. Over one year, Ted Henifin intends to make substantial progress on all of them.

Newsletter