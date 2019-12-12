The state’s incoming chief executive Tate Reeves has announced a new round of additions to his transition team in advance of his inauguration next month.
The transition team leadership roster brings together aides who have long been associated with Reeves or the state Republican Party, as well as faces from the gubernatorial campaign this year.
Kenny Ellis, who worked with Reeves for nine years, will serve as senior policy director. His previous posts under Reeves include legislative liaison in the lieutenant governor’s office and a job for the Reeves campaign in 2011.
Parker Briden, who worked for the Reeves gubernatorial campaign as campaign spokesman, will work as senior advisor for external affairs on the transition team.
Briden worked on a gubernatorial campaign in Nevada and was previously communications director for the embattled Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri, who resigned in 2018.
Renae Eze, also a former campaign staffer, serving as deputy communications director, will work as communications director for the transition team.
Eze has done communications work in Arizona and Nevada for the Republican National Committee and worked for a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio.
Also on the transition team, David Maron, previously of of the Baker Donelson firm, will be chief legal counsel. Anne Hall Brashier will be deputy policy director after stints working for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, as well as Mississippi’s U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly and U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.
Brad White is leading the transition team. White’s role in the transition was announced in early November. Previously, White was chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, and then filled the same role under U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who succeeded Cochran in office. White is also a previous chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party.
Reeves will sworn in as the 65th governor of Mississippi on Jan. 14 at the state Capitol in Jackson.
The 45-year old Reeves will take over as governor from Phil Bryant, who could not seek re-election after serving two terms. Reeves will be the third consecutive Republican governor of the state, following Haley Barbour’s defeat of Democrat Ronnie Musgrove in 2003.