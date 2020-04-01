Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, speaks at a press conference on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, in Jackson, Miss., as state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, right, listens. Reeves signed a new executive order establishing a shelter-in-place for Lauderdale County, effective through April 14, 2020. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)