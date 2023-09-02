Gov. Reeves leads Brandon Presley by 11 points in the governor’s race, according to a new poll out Friday by Mississippi Today and Siena College.
Another poll showing the Democratic challenger tied with Reeves was released earlier this week by Impact Research, a Democratic firm. Almost every poll conducted in the race has shown Reeves ahead despite higher unfavorable ratings.
Defenders in Presley’s campaign and state and national Democratic organizations pointed to the governor’s relative unpopularity, the high share of voters who haven’t yet formed an opinion of Presley, and the higher enthusiasm among Democratic voters to claim Presley is likely to succeed in November with a focus on turnout among Black voters, northeast Mississippians and Republicans and independents unhappy with Reeves.
The Reeves campaign celebrated the dominant poll result as more accurate than the tied one, while still attacking the news outlet sponsoring it. “Even from a left-wing pollster commissioned by a dark-money Democrat super PAC, the data shows Governor Reeves has a commanding lead,” campaign manager Elliott Husbands said in a statement. Gov. Reeves has frequently accused Mississippi Today of partisan bias for its critical coverage of the governor and his ruling party.
Reeves communications director Clifton Carroll said the campaign will “act like it’s close” and be “firing on all cylinders” until the election but the poll shows voters endorse the governor’s record.
Mississippi Democrats insisted Presley has a path to victory that can be seen in the poll. Polling typically under-represents the Black voters that are key to Presley’s strategy, which hinges on turning out more Black voters than failed 2019 Democratic nominee Jim Hood did, state party executive director Andre Wagner said.
“My key number is always 45,000 votes,” the margin of victory for Reeves in 2019, he said. The poll showed 11% of independents undecided and 38% of Republicans with no opinion yet on Presley. Wagner suggested undecided voters were likely to vote for Presley.
“If we can pull 2% of Republican Tate Reeves votes, this race is won,” he said. Increasing Black turnout 5% over 2019 would also close the 45,000-vote gap. The poll showed 40% of Democrats "very excited" to vote in November versus only 29% of Republicans.
Presley communications director Michael Beyer said the campaign has had organizers working on the ground since March and is investing in a turnout operation to deliver the necessary votes.
Carroll said the Reeves campaign has “really just started” door-knocking and canvassing but plans to “significantly ramp up our ground game” week-over-week until Election Day using a mix of paid and volunteer organizers combining in-state and out-of-state help.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” he said.
Wagner said Democrats have the organizing advantage with 68 days until Nov. 7. “We have been organizing and knocking on doors since 150 days before the election,” he said. “If they’re just now starting to ramp up their organizing program, I mean, God love them,” he said. “If you’re starting in September talking about organizing, that’s a problem.”
Respondents to the poll released Friday were asked about several campaign issues. 92% said they are concerned about the hospital crisis. They were tied on which candidate they thought would better address it. 72% said they support Medicaid expansion, including 52% of Republicans. Presley has made expansion a campaign focus while Reeves opposes it.
70% said transgender athletes playing in girls’ sports is a serious problem, including 56% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans. Reeves has made banning transgender girls from school sports the focus of many of his TV ads in the race, although Presley has said he would not overturn the bill Reeves signed to that effect.
Wagner said Mississippi Democrats are running on “common-sense, moderate solutions that the majority of Mississippians agree with,” citing Presley campaign planks Medicaid expansion, fighting corruption and cutting the grocery tax.
Husbands’ statement said the governor’s “strong record of delivering economic and education wins, cutting taxes, and increasing public safety is in direct contrast with Brandon Presley’s support of bigger government, experimental sex changes on children, and taking money and counsel from California and New York Democrats,” adding “Mississippians are fired up to reelect Governor Reeves in November and keep the Mississippi Momentum going.“
In response, Presley communications director Beyer said “[t]his race is neck-and-neck because Brandon is focused on cleaning up corruption and saving rural hospitals while Tate Reeves’ approval remains upside-down, and his role in the largest public corruption scandal in state history grows clearer by the day.”
The Mississippi Today/Siena College poll surveyed 650 likely Mississippi voters Aug. 20-28 and had a 4.0% margin of error. The poll results included full crosstab data breaking down the survey’s questions and responses, unlike the polls previously publicized by Reeves and Presley campaign affiliates.
National Democrats indicated the latest poll would not affect their support for Presley. The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in Presley’s campaign.
DGA Deputy Communications Director Izzi Levy told the Daily Journal on Friday “we’re going to continue to make strategic investments in Mississippi. Brandon Presley is a proven winner who is building a broad coalition of Mississippians across party lines who are ready for a change from Gov. Tate Reeves' corruption and failures - including his central role in the largest public corruption scandal in state history, refusal to expand Medicaid as hospitals are closing, and highest grocery tax in the nation. That's why recent polling shows this race is tied, and all other polls consistently show Gov. Reeves is vulnerable with a disastrous job approval rating.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.