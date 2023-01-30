Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley on Monday delivered deeply contrasting visions to Mississippians about the future of health care access in the poorest state of the union, likely setting the beginning stages of the 2023 governor’s race.
Reeves, a Republican, in his annual State of the State address called on the state Legislature to remove hospital regulations and allow more competition and hospital models to flood the state.
“The real answers to our problems are not contained in the same old proposals that only serve to delay the inevitable at the expense of taxpayers,” Reeves said. “The real answer to our problems lies in innovation.”
But Presley, a Democratic candidate for governor, delivered a response to Reeves’ address from a shuttered hospital in Newton County. He criticized Reeves’ record on health care policy and called on lawmakers to expand Medicaid to the working poor.
“Every time we close a rural hospital, folks have to drive farther and farther to see a doctor, and the true, sad fact is that some will die,” Presley said. “This is the reality that Tate Reeves has chosen to put us in. Make no mistake, he made this choice.”
The state health office has said that over half of the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing down soon because of financial pressure.
Leaders from the state’s hospital association have told lawmakers that hospital leaders have constantly trimmed operating costs while still providing services.
Reeves also, again, called on lawmakers to pass legislation that completely eliminates the state income tax, one of the largest revenue sources for the state budget.
“We can do this, and we can do this without raising other taxes,” Reeves said. "You’ve heard me say this before, but I’m going to keep saying it because it’s that important: The government doesn’t have anything that it doesn’t first take from somebody else.”
Presley, on the other hand, pushed for eliminating the state’s “insane” tax on groceries
“It is time to send a signal to the special interests that the party is over, and their day of complete control of our state has come to an end,” Presley said.
The Legislature typically invites the incumbent governor to deliver an annual address each year during the beginning of the legislative session, and Democratic leaders choose someone within their party to deliver a response.
But this year provided a unique opportunity for the major candidates for governor within the two political parties to deliver the messages, giving voters a sneak peek of their messages and policy proposals.
