In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. Each state is represented by two statues. Former governor and Confederate colonel James Z. George is the other statue representing Mississippi.

JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, wrote a letter to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves asking him if there was any interest in swapping out one of Mississippi's statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington. It appears Reeves never responded.

