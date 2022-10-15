JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, then-chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, wrote to Gov. Tate Reeves on June 24, 2020, informing him that another U.S. senator, Cory Booker of New Jersey, had filed legislation to remove all statues connected to the Confederacy from the U.S. Capitol.
While Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, believed Booker’s bill would not gain any traction because there was already a federal law mandating how statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection could get replaced, he still wanted to know what Mississippi’s intentions were about its statues honoring Jefferson Davis and J.Z. George, two notorious white supremacists.
“It would be helpful to know if any effort is underway in your state to consider the option under the 2000 law to change a statute,” Blunt wrote. “Eight statues have been replaced since 2000 and another eight are in the process of being replaced.”
It appears Reeves never responded.
The Daily Journal submitted a public records request asking for Reeves’ written responses to the U.S. senator, but there were no such records produced, meaning no records exist.
Reeves' office did not respond to questions seeking to clarify if the governor ever responded to Blunt's letter through another form of communication.
The goal of the national statuary collection is simple: Each U.S. state is allowed to place two statues of people “illustrious for their historic renown” or “distinguished civil or military services,” according to the federal law establishing the collection.
Several southern states initially decided to install figures of people who were connected to the Confederacy or who were racist.
Now many Southern states are replacing its original statues with more inclusive figures, but Mississippi still opts to honor the legacy of two white supremacists by allowing the statues to greet visitors from around the globe in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
In fact, the Magnolia State is an outlier for its representation in the Statuary Hall Collection. It is the only state in the nation that continues to showcase two statues of Confederate leaders at the U.S. Capitol.
In 2016, then-Gov. Rick Scott of Florida approved a measure to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith, who was born in Florida, from the Statuary Hall collection and replaced him with Mary McLeod Bethune, a civil rights activist and the founder of a Florida university.
Bethune will be the first Black person to have a statue in their honor placed in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
Mississippi, the state with the highest percentage of Black citizens in the country, could have had the distinction of being the first state in the country to place a statue of a Black person in the Congressional collection. Florida will instead receive that accolade.
George, Davis represent state's Confederate past
The history of the two Mississippi figures and their vivid racism is well documented.
Davis served in the U.S. House and Senate from Mississippi before becoming the first and only president of the Confederate States of America. After losing the Civil War, Davis was captured by the federal government and imprisoned for two years. He was later released and never criminally charged.
Davis later said in a speech to the Mississippi Legislature that if had the chance to change any of his past actions about succession, he would not do anything differently.
George was a member of Mississippi’s Secession Convention in 1861, and he signed the secession ordinance that included these words: “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world.”
George served in the Confederate Army and was also the architect of the 1890 Constitution that sought to reestablish white supremacy in the state and disenfranchise Black citizens from voting or holding elected office.
Some lawmakers seemingly willing to make change
Mississippi House Minority Leader Robert Johnson III, D-Natchez, told the Daily Journal that he intends to study the process of replacing a statue because he wants all vestiges of white supremacy removed from government buildings.
"The idea that we sent those symbols to Washington to represent the state of Mississippi makes no sense to me," Johnson, who is Black, said.
While Reeves is silent on Blunt’s letter about swapping out the statues of the white supremacists, there is some appetite in the Legislature for replacing at least one, and possibly both, of the figures.
A few state senators have asked the Capitol’s staff attorneys to draft legislation to replace the two statues, according to someone familiar with the situation who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak frankly about sensitive legislation.
But a resolution was never formally introduced in the 52-member chamber because there was not a clear consensus on who the replacements should be or what the process would practically look like for swapping them out.
House members from both political parties have also filed bills recently to replace the statue of J.Z. George.
Former Rep. Jarvis Dortch, D-Jackson, filed legislation in 2018 to change out the George statue with Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights activist from Sunflower County who famously testified before a committee at the Democratic National Convention in 1964 about being jailed and beaten for trying to register to vote.
Former Rep. Mark Baker, R-Brandon, introduced a bill that same year to replace George with B.B. King, the award-winning blues singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer from Leflore County. King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is often referred to as “The King of the Blues.”
Neither of the bills gained any major traction that year in the legislative session.
Here's how the statues can be replaced
As Blunt referenced in his letter to Reeves, there is a process for states to replace the statues, and several states have opted to do so.
Alabama replaced a statue of Jabez Lamar Monroe Curry, a Confederate officer, with one of Helen Keller, a political activist and disability rights advocate.
Arkansas is in the process of replacing statues of Uriah Milton Rose, a Confederate sympathizer, and James Paul Clarke, a former U.S. senator, with statues of civil rights activist Daisy Bates and musician Johnny Cash.
Virginia removed Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the collection and is in the process of determining the replacement.
To change a statue, a majority of lawmakers in both legislative chambers must vote to approve the replacement, and the state is required to pay for the costs of replacing the two statues.
Gunn, Hosemann remain silent
Such an effort would likely not gain any traction without the approval from the Capitol’s two legislative leaders, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
Gunn, the Republican leader of the House, and Hosemann, the Republican leader of the Senate, were both copied on the letter to Reeves.
Hosemann declined to comment to the Daily Journal. Gunn did not respond to a request for comment.
If lawmakers did pass a resolution to change the statues, it’s not immediately clear to what extent the governor’s role is in the process.
The rules laid out by the Architect of the Capitol say that the governor “must approve” of the statue’s replacement. But legislative resolutions in Mississippi only require approval from a majority of the Legislature — not the governor.
Lawmakers in the state Legislature have made strides to distance itself from Confederate symbols, but Republican legislators have also recently passed laws restricting how race can be taught in public schools.
The Legislature, in the middle of a racial reckoning over injustice, decided in 2020 to finally relegate its state flag featuring a Confederate banner to history and replacing it with a more inclusive image of a magnolia blossom.
After several Republican lawmakers partnered with Black lawmakers to change Mississippi’s previous state flag, widely viewed as racist, several political insiders wondered if a new chapter of racial reconciliation and cooperation would emerge in the state Capitol.
Just two years after that historic vote, the Legislature decided to pass legislation placing restrictions on how race and religion could be taught in schools.
None of the Capitol’s Black lawmakers supported the bill, which was presented as prohibiting the instruction of critical race theory.
The chances of lawmakers coming together to pass legislation about Confederate symbols next year is slim because 2023 is an election year. The 2023 legislative session begins in early January.
