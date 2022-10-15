Congress Confederate Statues

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. Each state is represented by two statues. Former governor and Confederate colonel James Z. George is the other statue representing Mississippi.

 Susan Walsh

JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.

